Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening August 4-6

SPOKANE, Wash. — August is here and with it, many new events are taking place in the Inland Northwest.

This week's events include three festivals, the 111th annual Hillyard Festival, the 66th Spokane Highland Games and the Obon Festival. Other events taking place are a Terrain gallery show and the Friday Night Concerts at Manito Park.

This weekend, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday and Sunday.

Check here for the full list of events taking place in Spokane:

Spokane Highland Games

On Saturday, attend the 66th annual Spokane Highland Games festival at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

Bring your family and friends for a charming Scottish day adventure full of entertainment, performances, feats of triumph and fun activities. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Spokane Highland Games Association's nonprofit mission is to promote Scottish heritage and cultural preservation in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho through athletic, music, dance, culinary competitions and heritage displays and demonstrations.

People will enjoy the following activities:

Bagpipe bands

Highland dance

Heavy athletics

Live Celtic music

Celtic merchants

Scottish heritage exhibits

Shortbread contests

Clans and genealogy

Sword fighting demonstration

British autos

Highland Cattle, Clydesdales, sheepherding, and much more

Where: Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, located at 404 N Havana Street

Cost: Adults $10, youth $8, children $5, free for children under 5 years old and under. Parking is free. Click here for more information.





Hillyard Festival

The 111th annual Hillyard Festival is back for a three-day weekend in Sharpley Harmon Park on North Market Street in Hillyard.

The festival started in 1911 and has continued to grow, evolve and develop over the years. The annual three-day festival opens on Friday, Aug. 4 with live music, food, vendors and the annual beer garden. Then more events for the weekend.

All events are located in Harmon Park. Check here the three-day events' schedule:

Day 1: Friday, Aug. 4

12 p.m. Hillyard Festival Officially Opens.

12 p.m. Bingo, Live Music and Beer Garden opens

Live entertainment

10 p.m. Festival & Beer Garden closes

Day 2: Saturday, Aug. 5

9 a.m. Open registration for the parade at the corner of Queen and Greene Street

10 a.m. Hillyard Hi-Jinx Parade along Market Street. It begins at Broad Avenue and ends at Harmon Park

11 a.m. Bingo and Beer Garden opens

Live entertainment

4 p.m. Announcement of parade winners

9:45 p.m. Fireworks in the park

10 p.m. Festival and Beer Garden closes

Day 3: Sunday, Aug. 6

10 a.m. Registration for the “Roll ‘N’ Hillyard” car show in the park

10 a.m. Worship in the park (Non-Denominational church service)

11 a.m. Festival opens Bingo Starts, Beer Garden opens, and Entertainment on both stages 3rd Annual “ROLL ‘N’ HILLYARD” car show opens in the park Live Entertainment begins

5:00 PM – Festival & Beer Garden Closes

Where: Sharpley Harmon Park, located at 6018 N. Regal Street in Spokane.

Cost: Free entrance

Terrain 'Consumer Culture' Gallery Show

On Friday, attend the Terrain exhibition titled ‘Consumer Culture’ featuring fifteen pieces varying from paintings, sculptures and woodcuts.

The gallery centers on the brands and logos that are all largely acquainted with in one way or another in society. The idea is that individually, people have different conceptions and feelings about a specific company. It invites the people to investigate what are the implications and consequences of supporting these companies, and why people feel so attached and connected to them.

The exhibition goal is that viewers will leave with a deeper understanding of their relationships with companies and corporations, as well as more awareness of the world as consumers.

Location: The event will be taking place at the Terrain, located at 28 N. Monroe Street in Spokane.

Cost: Free





Spokane Flea Market

The flea market returns to Spokane Grocery Outlet on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The market starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. outside the Grocery Outlet located at 1617 West 3rd Avenue in Spokane.

The bi-weekly flea market is organized by Spokane's Riverside Neighborhood Council. People will find second-hand and old cheap goods.

Where: 1617 West 3rd Avenue in Spokane.

Cost: Free





Obon Festival

Spokane Buddhist Temple is celebrating its annual Obon Festival on Sunday, Aug.6.

Obon or Bon is a combination of the ancient Japanese belief in ancestral spirits and a Japanese Buddhist custom to honor the spirits of one's ancestors.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Some activities include Japanese artists and crafts displays, food vendors kids' games and performances.

Where: Spokane Buddhist Temple located at 927 S Perry, in Spokane

Cost: Free entrance





Historic Walking Tours at Riverfront

Attend a free walking tour of Riverfront Park on Saturday, Aug.5.

During the tour, you can learn from the rich history of the magnificent Spokane Falls, Expo ’74 U.S. Pavilion, 1902 Clock Tower, 1909 Looff Carrousel, Centennial Trail and more.

Tours will begin at the Visitor Center located next to the Rotary Fountain, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. More tours will be taking place on August 12, 19 and 26.



Location: Meet at the Visit Spokane Visitor Information Center next to the Rotary Fountain.

Cost: Free





Friday Night Concerts at Manito Park

Attend Manito’s Park Bench Café for a Friday night concert.

During the events, people can enjoy dinner specials and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from the Park Bench Café while listening to live music in the center of beautiful Manito Park.

'Under the Trees' free concert series features artists playing pop, folk, jazz, and famous rock covers. All concerts are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. People can bring a lawn chair or lay out on the cool grass.

Cost: Free

Where: Manito's Park Bench Cafe.

