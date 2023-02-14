Spokane Events: Feb. 10-12, 2023

Celebrate Black History Month, attend the Shrek Rave at the Knitting Factory, a Quiero Flamenco show, or take your loved one ice skating this weekend in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do in Spokane this weekend? Look no further.

Multiple fun events are happening across the city this weekend, including Black History Month celebrations, a Shrek Rave, the Quiero Flamenco show and a special ice skating event.

You can also pick a place to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Here is a list of events you can attend this week:

Spokane Community College Black History Month events

In honor of Black History month, events are taking place this week at Spokane Community College (SCC) and Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC).

The Black Student Unions (BSU) at SCC and SFCC organized most of the events to educate people and ensure black students are heard.

A Cultural Runway highlighting cultural and historical fashion at SCC will be taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 12-1 p.m. in the Lair in Building 6, Room 124C.

SFCC’s events will be:

The Black Student Union is holding a student-led presentation, Famous Forgotten Figures, on the forgotten black people who were crucial in US history. Part 1 will be on Feb. 13 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at SFCC’s Student Union Building Lounge. Part 2 will be held on Feb. 27 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Student Union Building Lounge.

Javier Colon, the winner of the inaugural season of The Voice reality show competition series, will be performing on Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Student Union Building Lounge.

The MOSAIC Center (the center for culture, inclusion and community) is hosting a Coffee Talk on Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building, Room 125.

Spoken Word Artist Nick Courmon will be performing at SFCC on Feb. 22 from 1:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union Building Lounge.

Shrek Rave at Knitting Factory

Shrek Rave is happening on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Knitting Factory. The event is for ages 18 and up.

The event is all about dressing up in Shrek-related outfits and enjoying a fun night of electronic music.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.

Where: Spokane Knitting Factory, located at 919 W. Sprague Ave., in Spokane.

Cost: Tickets range from $20-30. Click here to find tickets.

Quiero Flamenco show

Quiero Flamenco’s newest show “Poeta," a contemporary flamenco production, is taking place this Friday.

Quiero Flamenco was founded in 2017 to bring Flamenco to the Inland Northwest. It received a Spokane Arts grant with its 2019's show Flamenco Aire.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Bing Crosby Theater, located at 901 W Sprague Ave, in Spokane.

Cost: $32. Click here to buy tickets

Valentine's Day Ice Skating Special

On a budget for Valentine's Day? Treat your sweetheart to ice skating at the Numerica Skate Ribbon for only $14 for admission and skate rentals for two.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Numerica Skate Ribbon, located at 720 W Spokane Falls Blvd.

Cost: Numerica Skate Ribbon admission and ice skate rentals for two people cost $14.

Places to watch the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12

Special K Pub & Grill: Come watch the game with your friends and enjoy food and drink specials throughout the game!

Super Bowl Sunday POTLUCK at the Tipsy Pine: From 3 to 6 p.m.

Superbowl 57 Party at Green City Saloon: Come to watch the big game at 4 p.m., and enjoy a ton of giveaways and drink specials. Bring your own favorite snacks or appetizers to share!

Super Bowl at Graze Craze: Join 'all you can eat' at Graze Craze this Super Bowl Sunday for $30 per person. Festivities start at 2:30 p.m.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.