Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening April 7-9

This weekend, attend the Jurassic Quest event, an Easter egg hunt, a Knitting Factory concert or an art exhibition.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many festivities will be taking place in Spokane this weekend.

Saturday will be completely dry with highs in the upper 50s and Easter Sunday's temps will hit the low 60s. This will be Spokane's warmest day of the year so far.

Save the date and attend some of this week's events taking place across Spokane, including the Jurassic Quest event, Easter egg hunting, a Knitting Factory concert and an art exhibition at the Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center.

Here is the list of events taking place:

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.

The tour features true-to-detail and size dinosaurs, including a 60-foot long, sky-scraping Spinosaurus, 80-foot long Apatosaurus, and gigantic life-size T-rex.

The exhibition tour takes place from April 7-9 at the Spokane Convention Center. Seniors pay $19, general admission is $22 and kids under two enter free. Find tickets here.

Riverfront Easter Egg Hunt

Join the fun at the Riverfront Easter Hunt with the Easter Bunny this Saturday. One Heart Spokane has generously donated thousands of eggs and candy, doubling the total to more than 20,000 eggs.

Kids can find a golden egg with prizes totaling up to $500 from River Park Square and other fabulous prizes provided by One Heart Spokane and Riverfront Park.

Food trucks will also be on the Orange Bridge from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Egg hunting times:

10 a.m.: Kids 0-2 years old at the Clocktower Meadow

10:20 a.m.: Kids 3-5 years old at the Havermale Point

10:30 a.m.: Kids 6 years and older at the Lilac Bowl

11 a.m.: Sensory Supportive Easter Egg Hunt for all ages and abilities with the ISAAC Foundation at Providence Playscape. The event is free and geared towards all ages and abilities and includes stuffed eggs, staggered start times, and smaller crowds. Registration is encouraged prior to attending the event. You can register here.

Snow Tha Product - The Quince I Never Had Tour

American rapper, singer, actress, YouTuber, and podcaster Snow Tha Product will be performing Saturday, April 8 at Knitting Factory.

The show will take place at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $29.50. Click here to buy tickets

Art exhibition at the Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center

The 5th Spokane Print Fest presents: The Student Invitational

Attend The Student Invitational exhibition with a selection of works on paper featuring print techniques such as relief, intaglio, screen printing, monotype and lithography.

All the art in the exhibit is made by students from different regional institutions, including Spokane Falls Community College, Washington State University, University of Idaho, Gonzaga University, Whitworth University, University of Puget Sound and the University of Montana.

The exhibition will take place from April 7-14, 2023, at the Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center, located at 125 S Stevens, 3rd Floor. Open hours are Fridays 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10-3 p.m. Entrance is free.

