Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events Sept. 1 - Sept. 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest has a jam-packed weekend full of events for the Labor Day holiday.
Washington and Idaho are hosting events to ring in the end of summer as temperatures cool down. Some events celebrate local eats, fundraise for wildfire relief and bring deals at freeway flea markets.
Check out the list of events going on around the region.
Pig Out in the Park
- When: Wednesday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 4
- Where: Riverfront Park, in Spokane, WA
- Admission: Free
Riverfront Park is hosting the classic Spokane food fest and features more than 50 food booths, 112 free concerts and 35 market booths. The festival will also have four different adult beverage gardens for attendees over 21. For more details, click here.
Spokane County and Maui Wildfire Fundraiser
- When: Sunday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Wall St., Downtown Spokane beside Riverpark Square Mall
- Admission: Free
Spokane United We Stand is hosting a fundraiser to help wildfire victims in Maui and Spokane County. The event will have food vendors and live performances. Attendees can bring items to donate to several organizations, and a portion of the profits will donate proceeds to Spokane County Wildfire victims. For more information, click here.
Cat Video Fest
- When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Wednesday, Sept. 6
- Where: Magic Lantern Theatre in Spokane
- Admission: Tickets range from $7.50 to $10
Cat videos are coming to the big screen! The Magic Lantern is hosting Cat Video fest, where moviegoers and cat lovers alike can enjoy 70 minutes of home cat footage from around the country. A portion of ticket sales will go to animal shelter SCRAPS. For more information, click here.
Arbor Crest Wineries Summer Concert Series
- When: Sunday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Arbor Crest Wine Cellars in Spokane
- Admission: $18, ID required for entry
Arbor Crest Wineries is hosting the Marcey Gard Band for their Summer Concert Series. The "Power Pop" band is ready to get the crowd dancing on Sunday. For more information, click here.
Schweitzer Fall Fest
- When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4
- Where: Schweitzer Ski Resort
- Admission: $25
It's the last weekend for summer operations in Schweitzer! Celebrating 30 years, the highly anticipated beer festival has more than 80 beers, ciders and seltzers from regional breweries and free music all weekend. Local artists and food trucks will also be at the festival grounds. For more information click here.
Paul Bunyan Days
- When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4
- Where: St. Maries City Playground in St. Maries, Idaho
- Admission: Free
St. Maries is celebrating their logging history with their annual Paul Bunyan days! The weekend will boast food and art vendors, a carnival, a demolition derby and logging events. The festival does not charge for parking or admission for any of the hosted events. For more information click here.
Under the Freeway Flea Market
- When: Saturday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 4
- Where: Wallace, Idaho at the Northern Pacific Depot Foundation, Inc.
- Admission: Free
Ready to go on a bargain hunt? The North Pacific Depot Museum is hosting the Freeway Flea Market, with more than 80 vendors and a variety of collectibles, antiques and other items on sale. Food and beverage vendors will also be available. For more information, click here.
Pirate Yacht Party
- When: Friday, Sept. 1. Boarding begins at 6:00 p.m.
- Where: The Coeur d'Alene Resort
- Admission: Tickets begin at $44.44
Party on a yacht on Lake Coeur d'Alene with local DJ's to kick off the end of summer! The party boasts three hours of music and two partying floors. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best pirate outfits. For more information click here.
