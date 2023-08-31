Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events Sept. 1 - Sept. 3

Some events celebrate local eats, fundraise for wildfire relief and bring deals at freeway flea markets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest has a jam-packed weekend full of events for the Labor Day holiday.

Washington and Idaho are hosting events to ring in the end of summer as temperatures cool down. Some events celebrate local eats, fundraise for wildfire relief and bring deals at freeway flea markets.

Check out the list of events going on around the region.

Pig Out in the Park

When: Wednesday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 4



Wednesday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 4 Where: Riverfront Park, in Spokane, WA

Riverfront Park, in Spokane, WA Admission: Free

Riverfront Park is hosting the classic Spokane food fest and features more than 50 food booths, 112 free concerts and 35 market booths. The festival will also have four different adult beverage gardens for attendees over 21. For more details, click here.

Spokane County and Maui Wildfire Fundraiser

When: Sunday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Sunday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Wall St., Downtown Spokane beside Riverpark Square Mall

Wall St., Downtown Spokane beside Riverpark Square Mall Admission: Free

Spokane United We Stand is hosting a fundraiser to help wildfire victims in Maui and Spokane County. The event will have food vendors and live performances. Attendees can bring items to donate to several organizations, and a portion of the profits will donate proceeds to Spokane County Wildfire victims. For more information, click here.

Cat Video Fest

When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Wednesday, Sept. 6

Friday, Sept. 1 to Wednesday, Sept. 6 Where: Magic Lantern Theatre in Spokane

Magic Lantern Theatre in Spokane Admission: Tickets range from $7.50 to $10

Cat videos are coming to the big screen! The Magic Lantern is hosting Cat Video fest, where moviegoers and cat lovers alike can enjoy 70 minutes of home cat footage from around the country. A portion of ticket sales will go to animal shelter SCRAPS. For more information, click here.

Magic Lantern Schedule for the week of 9/1 through 9/7. Open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4th! We continue CAT VIDEO... Posted by Magic Lantern on Main on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Arbor Crest Wineries Summer Concert Series

When : Sunday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: Arbor Crest Wine Cellars in Spokane

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars in Spokane Admission: $18, ID required for entry

Arbor Crest Wineries is hosting the Marcey Gard Band for their Summer Concert Series. The "Power Pop" band is ready to get the crowd dancing on Sunday. For more information, click here.

Schweitzer Fall Fest

When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4



Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4 Where: Schweitzer Ski Resort

Schweitzer Ski Resort Admission: $25

It's the last weekend for summer operations in Schweitzer! Celebrating 30 years, the highly anticipated beer festival has more than 80 beers, ciders and seltzers from regional breweries and free music all weekend. Local artists and food trucks will also be at the festival grounds. For more information click here.

We are one week away from kicking off Fall Fest 2023! Are you ready? ✅ Glassware pre-ordered. (Pre-purchase option... Posted by Schweitzer on Friday, August 25, 2023

Paul Bunyan Days

When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4



Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4 Where: St. Maries City Playground in St. Maries, Idaho

St. Maries City Playground in St. Maries, Idaho Admission: Free

St. Maries is celebrating their logging history with their annual Paul Bunyan days! The weekend will boast food and art vendors, a carnival, a demolition derby and logging events. The festival does not charge for parking or admission for any of the hosted events. For more information click here.

Under the Freeway Flea Market

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 4

Saturday, Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 4 Where: Wallace, Idaho at the Northern Pacific Depot Foundation, Inc.

Wallace, Idaho at the Northern Pacific Depot Foundation, Inc. Admission: Free

Ready to go on a bargain hunt? The North Pacific Depot Museum is hosting the Freeway Flea Market, with more than 80 vendors and a variety of collectibles, antiques and other items on sale. Food and beverage vendors will also be available. For more information, click here.

Pirate Yacht Party

When: Friday , Sept. 1. Boarding begins at 6:00 p.m.



Friday Sept. 1. Boarding begins at 6:00 p.m. Where: T he Coeur d'Alene Resort

he Coeur d'Alene Resort Admission: Tickets begin at $44.44

Party on a yacht on Lake Coeur d'Alene with local DJ's to kick off the end of summer! The party boasts three hours of music and two partying floors. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best pirate outfits. For more information click here.

One more day til our last cruise of the summer!!! Join us tomorrow night for our Pirate Themed Yacht Party. We’re... Posted by No Ego Nights on Thursday, August 31, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.