SPOKANE, Wash. — Trying to decide what to do this weekend? Look no further.

Countless events are taking place across the Inland Northwest this weekend, including Leprechaun Gold at Riverfront Park, Lucky's St. Patrick's Day bar crawl, the Pigz4Kidz show at Ferris High School or a live Native Art Auction.

Here is the full list of Spokane events happening this week:

Leprechaun Gold at Riverfront Park

On St. Patrick’s Day, find one of 50 gold coins scattered throughout Riverfront Park, redeemable for a complimentary ride on the Looff Carrousel.

When: Friday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Spokane Riverfront Park

Spokane Riverfront Park Cost: Free to participate

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day bar crawl

The 6th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl is happening this weekend.

Don't miss the luckiest party of the year from Friday, March 17 to Saturday, March 18. People can enjoy more than five venues, drink and food specials and fun.

Click here to see all the crawl specials.

Where: Check-in on Friday at Fast Eddies and Saturday at Red Lions Pub.

Check-in on Friday at Fast Eddies and Saturday at Red Lions Pub. When: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Cost: Single tickets are $15 and group tickets cost $20 plus fees.

Pigz4Kidz: A Ham-A-Thon show at Ferris High School

Attend Pigz4KIdz: A Ham-A-Thon, an original musical and comedy show written and performed by Ferris High School parents and school staff.

The fundraiser enables the Ferris Parent Teacher Group (PTG) to allocate proceeds from the show to various activities including academics, athletics, administrative and supply needs to classrooms, teachers and students.

Come this Saturday to support the school group and celebrate this year's 60th show.

When: Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Where: Ferris High School

Ferris High School Cost: Tickets are $10. Find tickets here.

Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen"

The Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will be at Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts this week.

Dubbed by the Los Angeles Times as a "cultural phenomenon," the musical will be in Spokane from March 16-19. The musical is the winner of six 2017 Tony awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy award for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: March 16-19. To check time functions, click here.

March 16-19. To check time functions, click here. Where: First Interstate Center for the Arts, located at 334 W Spokane Falls Boulevard in Spokane.

First Interstate Center for the Arts, located at 334 W Spokane Falls Boulevard in Spokane. Cost: Tickets range from $52 to $100. To purchase tickets, click here.

Live Native Art Auction

Come support local Native artists by attending the art auction and get a 10% off coupon for Indigenous Eats.

Works from 20 Native artists will be available for the live auction. Artists will get 90% of the proceeds. and 10% will go toward Elk Soup, a nonprofit Native organization empowering Native families throughout Indian Country.

Attendees will also find local Native vendors and artists' booths for additional art sales.

People that attend the art auction will get a 10% off coupon for Indigenous Eats. The restaurant will also have Native craft vendors from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. that day.

When: Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Globe Room, Cataldo Hall-Gonzaga University, 502 E Boone Ave. in Spokane.

Globe Room, Cataldo Hall-Gonzaga University, 502 E Boone Ave. in Spokane. Cost: Free

