Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events Sept. 8-10

With a warmer weekend in the forecast, the weekend is a great time to soak in the sun and enjoy the outdoors.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is headed into the fall season, and there are plenty of ways to catch the last few rays of summer! With a warmer weekend on the forecast, the weekend is a great time to soak in the sun and enjoy the outdoors.

Here are some events happening in Washington and North Idaho:

Spokane County Interstate Fair

When: Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 17



Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 17 Where: Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, in Spokane, WA

Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, in Spokane, WA Admission: $7-$15

The 2023 Spokane County Interstate Fair is on! Get ready for the rodeo, concerts, infamous fair food and plenty of activities for the family. KREM 2 will also have a booth at the fair, with opportunities to meet some of your favorite anchors and meteorologists in the Inland Northwest. For more information on this event, click here.

Hot Rod Blues

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 p.m. Where: Browne's Addition District

Browne's Addition District Admission: Free

Catch a classic car show in the heart of the Browne's Addition Historic District in Spokane. The event will host plenty of classic cars, live music and a beer garden. Showstopping cars will get a chance to nab a prize! For more information on this event, click here.

Mt. Spokane Summer Party & Pass Pick-up Event

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.



Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Where: Lodge 1 Patio, Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park

Lodge 1 Patio, Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park Admission: Free

Get ready for the changing of the season on Mt. Spokane! The park will host a pass pick up event with live music, food and drinks. Vendors and staff will be on site to talk about the newest updates for the upcoming season. For more information on this event click here.

Deer Park Friends of the Library

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Deer Park Auto Freight, in Deer Park, WA

Deer Park Auto Freight, in Deer Park, WA Admission: Free

Ready to restock your library? The Friends of the Deer Park Library Book Sale has plenty of gently used books and DvDs in stock for all ages. All sales must be paid by cash or check. For more information on this event click here.

Coeur d'Alene Art Walk

When: Friday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Downtown Coeur d'Alene Admission: Free

Stroll the streets in downtown Coeur d'Alene for their second Friday Artwalk! The Artwalk features local and national artists. Support local galleries, businesses, restuarants and shop for the all ages event. For more information on this event click here.

Coeur d'Alene Flea Market

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, 10:00am - 3:00pm



Sunday, Sept. 10, 10:00am - 3:00pm Where: Roosevelt Inn, in Coeur d'Alene, ID

Roosevelt Inn, in Coeur d'Alene, ID Admission: Free

The original neighborhood Coeur d'Alene Flea Market is back in town. More than 40 vendors will have vintage goods, handmade items and other local eats for flea market goers. For more information on this event, click here.

Masquerade Soirée Night Market & Street Fair

When: Friday , Sept. 8, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.



, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Lake City Center, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Lake City Center, Coeur d'Alene, ID Admission: Free

Ready for eclectic and new? Head over to this art festival and night market in downtown Coeur d'Alene! Attendees are encouraged to dress up in the favorite masquerade costumes. For more information on this event click here.

North Idaho Wine Tasting

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Lake City Center, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Lake City Center, Coeur d'Alene, ID Admission: $25 for members, $30 general admission

Wine and light appetizers are on the menu for this event! The North Idaho Enological Society is starting their wine season with a sampling of several wines. No experience necessary! Must be 21 and up to join. For more information on this event, click here.

