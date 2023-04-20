Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening April 21-23

This week attend a Ramen Fest, an annual spring antique sale, a Spokane River run, a vendor and craft fair, a Bloody Mary Bash or a Wine Extravaganza event.

As with every weekend, many events will be taking place across Spokane this weekend.

Plan ahead for this week's 35th annual Ramen Fest. You can also make plans to attend an annual spring antique sale, a Spokane River run, a vendor and craft fair, or attend a class to learn how to grow dahlias.

For those over 21, mark your calendar to attend Bloody Mary Bash at The Wonder Building or the Coeur d'Alene Wine Extravaganza.

Here's the full list of fun events you can attend this weekend:

Ramen Fest

Spokane Buddhist Temple will be hosting the Ramen Fest on Sunday, April 23.

The event will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food orders will be only served to take out.

The 35th Annual Ramen Fest will feature Japanese-style chicken or tofu ramen, mochi bar desserts and inari sushi. People can also attend a temple open house.

Dishes include the following:

Chicken or tofu ramen $15

Mochi Bars$ 7

Inari sushi $7

The Spokane Buddhist Temple is located at 927 S Perry St., in Spokane.

Bloody Mary Bash at The Wonder Building

This Saturday, April 22 enjoy Spokane and Idaho's best bartenders battling it out for Best Mix and Best Garnish at The Wonder Building's first Bloody Mary Bash.

The event will be taking place from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Each ticket includes entrance to the event, tastings of all featured Bloody Marys competing (10+ bars!), one raffle ticket, enjoyment of games featured in the space, a vote for the best mix, and endless good times.

Two competitions will take place during the event: one for Best Garnish, judged by three local celeb judges, and one for Best Mix, judged by all who attend.

Food will be available for purchase from Ethan Stowell's Victory Burger & Bar, Chad White's Uno Mas Tacos, and Renee Bolstad's Koselig Kitchen.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: The Wonder Building, located at 835 North Post St., in Spokane.

COST: General admission is $25. T﻿his event is for 21+ and purchasing tickets prior to the event is highly encouraged.

Coeur d'Alene Wine Extravaganza

Sip at the Wine Extravaganza in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Enjoy sips from twenty wineries while strolling through some of your favorite local shops as they become pop-up tasting rooms each showcasing something different.

Enjoy 45 varieties and live local musicians singers and songwriters. There will be something for every wine connoisseur.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Coeur d'Alene downtown associated, located at 105 N. 1st St., in

Coeur d'Alene.

COST: Tickers ranged from $15 to $45. Click here to purchase tickets.

Custer's 48th Annual Spring Antique & Collector's Sale

This weekend, attend a vintage big sale. Antique dealers from the northwest will sell everything from rare to retro.

Shop among thousands of unique items including, kitchenware, industrial, estate, and costume jewelry, furniture, primitives, mid-century modern, rustic garden, elegant glass, prints, and more.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a..m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Spokane Fair & Expo Center

COST: Adult one-day pass $7 and two-day pass $9—children 12 and under enter free.

Spokane River Run

The 2023 race day is scheduled for Sunday, April 23rd.

The Spokane River Run is for all ages and abilities to encourage you to be active, keep up your training and enjoy the outdoors all while helping to fund the Garfield A.P.P.L.E program and its partners.

The Spokane River Run is one of the oldest trail runs in the Northwest. Recognized in the Trail Runner’s Trophy Series, this race features a 5K, 10K, 25K, 25K Challenge, 50K, and 50K team relay race.

Race start times are listed below:

50k & Relay – 7:45am

25k Challenge – 7:45am

25k – 8:30am

5k – 9:15am

10k – 10:15am

WHEN: Sunday, April 23

WHERE: Riverside State Park, located at 7904 W Missoula St., in

Nine Mile Falls.

COST: Admission ranges from $25-$220.

Concerts at the Knitting Factory this week

Broadway Rave : Concert will take place on Friday, April 21, at 8:30 p.m. at the Knitting Factory. Tickets range from $15 to $20.

Concert will take place on Friday, April 21, at 8:30 p.m. at the Knitting Factory. Tickets range from $15 to $20. Moontricks, Carter Hudson : The event will be taking place on Friday, April 21 at The District Bar, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.

: The event will be taking place on Friday, April 21 at The District Bar, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20. Troyboy, Mr. Carmack, Stooki Sound : The show will be taking place on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. The event will be taking [place at Knitting Factory. Tickets range from $25-$35.

The show will be taking place on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. The event will be taking [place at Knitting Factory. Tickets range from $25-$35. Eastwood Ravine, Buffalo Jones: The show will be taking place at The District Bar on Saturday, April 22 at 9 p.m.

Spokane Valley Spring Vendor & Craft Fair

Attend a vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. The crafts fair will have more than 20 vendors and crafters selling gifts.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22

WHERE: Spokane Valley Eagles Aerie 3433, located at 16801 E Sprague Ave.

COST: Free!

Learn how to grow dahlias class

This Sunday, April 23, attend the learn how to grow dahlias with Nicki Farrell from Tall Grass Farms.

The Rosarium will be offering a seminar day with local cut flower farmer, Nicki Farrell from Tall-Grass Farms. She will go into the garden and plant dahlia tubers and answer your questions about your garden and landscaping. Don’t miss this informative class!

Dress warm as this class will be outside.

WHEN: Sunday, April 23, The class takes place from 1 to 3 p.m.

WHERE: The class is located at the Rosarium Studio, at 9405 S. Williams Lane, in Spokane.

COST: The class price is $15 per person and a reservation is required.

The Super Mario Bros - Sensory Friendly Movie

The Autism Society of Idaho is doing a sensory-friendly viewing of the new Super Mario Bros movie at Hayden Cinema.

Attendees will enjoy dim lighting, adjusted sound and a comfortable level.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Hayden Cinema, located at 300 W Center Dr., in Hayden, Idaho.

COST: $6 per person, paid at the theater.

