Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening May 5-7

Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend:

Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

Drunk's Junkyard BBQ

Learn the true history of Cinco de Mayo this Friday at Drunk's Junkyard BBQ.

Enjoy cultural folkloric dances, live music by Faraones del Norte USA, crafts and food vendors and family fun and gifts during the event.

The event is free and it is located at 6412 E. Trent Ave., in Spokane. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to noon.

The Wonder Building

Party this Cinco De Mayo at The Wonder Building downtown. Entrance is free for people 21 years old and older.

People will enjoy beer specials, free tacos for the first 500 people from Uno Mas, a clothing merch store, live music by Kadabra, a tattoo booth, a 360 Photobooth, and games and prizes.

The event will take place on Friday, May 5th, from 6-11 p.m. The Wonder Building is located at 835 N Post St., in Spokane.

Garland Drinkery

Attend the Garland Drinkery to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Attendees will enjoy Angie’s Tacos on-site, tequila drink specials with a cup giveaway while supplies last, and festive music and vibes.

Admission to the event is $5. The Garland Drinkery is located at 828 W Garland Ave. in Spokane.

First Friday

Attend the first Friday of every month to downtown Spokane for the First Friday crafts and food event.

First Friday is open from 5 to 8 p.m. and is designed to showcase the downtown art and retail scene. Downtown retailers and restaurants feature artists, musicians, exclusive activities, product launches, and specialty food and beverage on the first Friday of each month.

The event takes place every Friday of the month from March to August.

Asian Heritage Festival

Attend the Asian Asian Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 7 after Bloomsday.

During the cultural event, attendees will enjoy potluck Asian food, food vendors, local cultural performances, and booths. The event is free and will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2426 N Discovery Place, in Spokane Valley.

Historic Browne's Addition West side walking tour

This Saturday, take a walk through the Western part of Browne’s Addition, Spokane’s oldest neighborhood.

Meet the men and women who shaped Browne’s Addition into the historic neighborhood it is today. Hear their stories and see their humble and not-so-humble abodes from early Spokane’s history.

Tour times:

Saturday, May 6, from 1- 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21, from 6- 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in concert

Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok and magic mirrors in high-definition while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score.

Concerts will be taking place Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Tickets range from $33.50 to $110.00 and are on sale here.

Rogers High School spring vendor fair

Attend the Rogers High School 2023 Spring Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People will find more than 100 vendors and choose from lots of home-baked goodies and crafts. Entrance to the fair is free.

The fair is held to raise funds for different organizations within the school.

