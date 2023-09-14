Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events Sept. 15 - Sept. 17

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest may be getting a small heat wave this weekend, but that isn't stopping the events from rolling on in the region!
Celebrate Hispanic culture with kick-off events for Hispanic Heritage Month, or hop on the Oktoberfest festivals around North Idaho and Washington to sample a cool beer.
Here are some events happening in our region:
Teleport Block Party
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 917 West Broadway Ave., in Spokane, WA
- Admission: Free
Vintage finds are up for grabs at the upcoming Teleport Block Party. Hosted by Teleport Vintage, their second market will not feature vintage vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and more. For more information on the event, click here.
Spokane Oktoberfests
Spokane breweries are joining the Oktoberfest fun with custom beers, live music and more! Check out the events below and find the scene that fits your vibe.
No-Li Oktoberfest
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: No-Li Beer Campus, in Spokane, WA
- Admission: $12, 21+ only
West End Oktoberfest
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Spokane's West End, in Spokane, WA
- Admission: $20, 21+ only
Adobo Y Más
- When: Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Southside Senior Center
- Admission: Free
Hispanic and Philippine History Month are kicking off their cultural heritage months with a joint celebration from Spokane United We Stand and the Hispanic Business Association! The event will have authentic food, cultural performances and historical presentations for everyone who attends. For more information on the event click here.
Downtown Coeur d'Alene Oktoberfest
- When: Friday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Coeur d'Alene
- Admission: $30-45, 21+ only
Downtown Coeur d'Alene is hosting its Oktoberfest starting Friday! With over 30 beers and ciders ready to be sampled, attendees can hop from place to place and sample the best of what the region has to offer. For more information on the event, click here.
Passport to Preparedness
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Office of Emergency Management, 1662 W. Wyoming Ave., Hayden
- Admission: Free
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hosting its preparedness event to learn about wildfire readiness, food preservation and other survival tips! Fill out a Preparedness Passport for the chance to win a prize. For more information on the event, click here.
Lavender Sun Fall Festival
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 109 North 14th St, Coeur d'Alene
- Admission: Free
Food trucks, live music and plenty of vendors will be gathered at the Lavender Sun Fall Festival. Drinks will be provided by the Coeur d'Alene Cider Company. Check out the goods from local vendors and artists for people all over North Idaho! For more information on the event, click here.
Saturday with the Symphony: A Children’s Program
- When: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
- Where: Coeur d'Alene Public Library
- Admission: Free
