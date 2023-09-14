Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events Sept. 15 - Sept. 17

September events continue to thrive from cultural celebrations to Oktoberfest fun. Check out the list of events happening around the Inland Northwest!

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest may be getting a small heat wave this weekend, but that isn't stopping the events from rolling on in the region!

Celebrate Hispanic culture with kick-off events for Hispanic Heritage Month, or hop on the Oktoberfest festivals around North Idaho and Washington to sample a cool beer.

Here are some events happening in our region:

Teleport Block Party

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 917 West Broadway Ave., in Spokane, WA

917 West Broadway Ave., in Spokane, WA Admission: Free

Vintage finds are up for grabs at the upcoming Teleport Block Party. Hosted by Teleport Vintage, their second market will not feature vintage vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and more. For more information on the event, click here.

Spokane Oktoberfests

Spokane breweries are joining the Oktoberfest fun with custom beers, live music and more! Check out the events below and find the scene that fits your vibe.

No-Li Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: No-Li Beer Campus, in Spokane, WA

No-Li Beer Campus, in Spokane, WA Admission: $12, 21+ only

Prost to Oktoberfest at No-Li! 🍻 🍺 Enjoy a pint of Big Juicy IPA or Squatch Bandit Juicy Haze at the Pub in Sept... Posted by No-Li Brewhouse on Sunday, September 10, 2023

West End Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Where: Spokane's West End, in Spokane, WA

Spokane's West End, in Spokane, WA Admission: $20, 21+ only

ONLY 4 DAYS UNTIL THE WEST END OKTOBERFEST IN DOWNTOWN SPOKANE! Visit all 6 breweries hosting tons of music - a bunch of... Posted by West End Brewery District on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Adobo Y Más

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Southside Senior Center

Southside Senior Center Admission: Free

Hispanic and Philippine History Month are kicking off their cultural heritage months with a joint celebration from Spokane United We Stand and the Hispanic Business Association! The event will have authentic food, cultural performances and historical presentations for everyone who attends. For more information on the event click here.

https://mailchi.mp/thefamilyguide.org/adobo-y-mas-diwali-and-more Come and celebrate the Hispanic Heritage Month,... Posted by Spokane United We Stand on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Downtown Coeur d'Alene Oktoberfest

When: Friday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 p.m.



Friday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 p.m. Where: Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Downtown Coeur d'Alene Admission: $30-45, 21+ only

Downtown Coeur d'Alene is hosting its Oktoberfest starting Friday! With over 30 beers and ciders ready to be sampled, attendees can hop from place to place and sample the best of what the region has to offer. For more information on the event, click here.

Don't miss out on all the action during Oktoberfest, September 15-16th! We'll have the traditional tapping of the Keg on... Posted by Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Passport to Preparedness

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Office of Emergency Management, 1662 W. Wyoming Ave., Hayden

Office of Emergency Management, 1662 W. Wyoming Ave., Hayden Admission: Free

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hosting its preparedness event to learn about wildfire readiness, food preservation and other survival tips! Fill out a Preparedness Passport for the chance to win a prize. For more information on the event, click here.

Lavender Sun Fall Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 109 North 14th St, Coeur d'Alene

109 North 14th St, Coeur d'Alene Admission: Free

Food trucks, live music and plenty of vendors will be gathered at the Lavender Sun Fall Festival. Drinks will be provided by the Coeur d'Alene Cider Company. Check out the goods from local vendors and artists for people all over North Idaho! For more information on the event, click here.

Saturday with the Symphony: A Children’s Program

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Where: Coeur d'Alene Public Library

Coeur d'Alene Public Library Admission: Free

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.