What you need to know for the Spokane Marathon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready to run? The Spokane Marathon is welcoming runners around the Inland Northwest for their annual marathon, half-marathon, and 10k!
All courses start in downtown Spokane, on the corner of Washington Street and Main Avenue. Course maps for all the races can be found here.
Here's what you need to know for race day.
Start times:
- 7 a.m. for Marathon and Marathon Relay
- 8 a.m. to 10k
- 9 a.m. for half marathon
The course officially closes at 1 p.m.
Road closures:
- Browne's Addition will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to accommodate runners.
- Government Way will have brief closures
- The finish line at Howard Street and Mallon Avenue will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials will be posted along the race route to guide runners and traffic. Drivers should drive carefully and expect traffic delays during the race.
Award Ceremony times:
- 9:30 a.m. for 10K racers
- 11:15 a.m. for marathon and relay racers
- 11:45 a.m. for half-marathon racers
