What you need to know for the Spokane Marathon

The Spokane Marathon is back in town! Here's how you can stay safe during the big race.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready to run? The Spokane Marathon is welcoming runners around the Inland Northwest for their annual marathon, half-marathon, and 10k!

All courses start in downtown Spokane, on the corner of Washington Street and Main Avenue. Course maps for all the races can be found here.

Here's what you need to know for race day.

Start times:

7 a.m. for Marathon and Marathon Relay

8 a.m. to 10k

9 a.m. for half marathon

The course officially closes at 1 p.m.

Road closures:

Browne's Addition will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to accommodate runners.

Government Way will have brief closures

The finish line at Howard Street and Mallon Avenue will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials will be posted along the race route to guide runners and traffic. Drivers should drive carefully and expect traffic delays during the race.

Award Ceremony times:

9:30 a.m. for 10K racers

11:15 a.m. for marathon and relay racers

11:45 a.m. for half-marathon racers

Race day is Sunday, October 8, 2023. 🗓️ Late registration ✅ Online registration and transfers are closed. Late... Posted by The Spokane Marathon on Friday, October 6, 2023

