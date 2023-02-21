The Head and the Heart, Father John Misty added to the Spokane Pavilion lineup concert

Special guest Miya Folick will be performing with both bands in August.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Pavilion added Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart to its summer concert list lineup, with special guest Miya Folick.

The indie rock and folk bands have teamed up for some co-headlining tour dates this summer and will be performing at the Spokane Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

Father John Misty's music is described as indie rock and folk-rock. He is a Grammy award winner and his most popular songs include, 'I Love You, Honeybear,' 'Leaving LA,' 'Bored in the USA,' and Nancy from Now on.'

The Head and the Heart is an indie folk band that originated in Seattle. Its top songs include 'Coeur D'Alene,' 'Rivers and Roads,' 'Honeybee,' 'Lost in My Mind,' 'Another Story.'

Miya Folick, a California singer and songwriter, will perform with both bands. Her top songs include, 'Pet Body,' 'Strange Darling,' Trouble Adjusting,' and 'Malibu Barbie.'

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Presale ticket prices are $59.95 and $65 the day of the concert. Click here to check the ticket information.

Spokane Pavilion Concerts 2023

Lord Huron: Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley: Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Father John Misty & The Head and the Heart: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Noah Kahan with Joy Oladokun: Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle: Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

