The Chicks coming to the Gorge for their 2022 tour

The popular country music trio will start its 2022 tour in support of their 2020 "Gaslighter" album, which includes one stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in August.

GEORGE, Wash. — The Chicks, previously known as the Dixie Chicks, announced Monday their U.S. 2022 tour, in support of their 2020 "Gaslighter" album. The tour includes a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in August.

The popular trio announced its scheduled tour for 27 cities in the U.S. in a post on their Twitter account.

The Texas trio has many nominations for the Academy Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, to mention others.

The Chicks won a Billboard Music Award for their Dixie Chicks album after being nominated as the Country Artist of the Year in 1999. Their album "Gaslighter" was nominated in 2020 as Video of the Year for a CMT/TNN Music Award.

The country band will start its tour on June 14, 2022, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo., with some stops in Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, and other cities. The Chicks will close out the tour on August 13 at the Gorge Amphitheatre after visiting Boise, Idaho and Bend, Ore.

The Chicks' Twitter post said they will be joined by Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis at select concert dates. Patty Griffin will be joining the trio at the Gorge.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. PST time at the Chicks official website.