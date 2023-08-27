The 42nd Annual Pig Out in the Park 2023 begins Wednesday

The annual food and music festival kicks off Wednesday, August 30 - Monday, September 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 42nd Annual Pig Out in the Park returns as the Spokane summer comes to an end. Wednesday, August 30th, Riverfront Park will turn into endless food options and a live music hot spot.

The downtown Spokane staple will feature over 50 food booths, 35 public market booths and 112 free concerts. Pig Out in the Park was awarded Event of the Year in 2022 by the Washington Festival & Events Association.

Attendees can purchase some of the best local eats and listen to music but can also shop through the public market.

Clothing, crafts, and more, Pig Out in the Park has something for the whole family. For people 21+, they can enjoy four different adult beverage gardens.

For a look inside the packed Pig Out in the Park festival click here. For a detailed look at the event schedule click here.

Here is a list of parking garages open throughout the six-day festival.

