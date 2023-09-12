New Spokane arts and culture festival features 394 artists

The festival, Friday, October 5, 2023, is a one-night-only, multimedia art and music event celebrating artists and creators in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, one of the region's biggest art and multimedia festivals takes place in downtown Spokane.

The non-profit profit, Terrain, builds community and economic opportunities for artists in the Inland Northwest. The event will feature close to 400 artists and over 800 artworks.

"Featuring new works by hundreds of artists and attracting thousands of attendees, it is a celebration of new energy and fresh ideas from all over the artistic spectrum," said Caitlin Sprague, Terrain's Community Manager. From painting to poetry to interactive art and film, we try to showcase a little of everything that's happening to make the Inland Empire a more vibrant, cultural and beautiful place to live."

The evening before the festival, Terrain will be hosting a preview night which allows attendees to purchase art ahead of others, meet the artists, and skip the lines. Tickets for Terrain 14's preview night can be bought here.

On Friday, October 6th, the main event takes place from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and showcases everything artistic the Inland Empire has to offer. Sprague said the event highlights the best of our area.

Tickets for Terrain's Preview Night are $25 per person and all ages are welcome.

The main event on Oct. 6 is free and also welcome to all ages. For more information on the festival click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.