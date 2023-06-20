Summer Parkways returns to South Hill

More than 3,000 walkers and bikers are expected to take to the streets of Spokane's South Hill for Summer Parkways. Four miles of road will be closed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — 29th and Post Street by Comstock Park is where you'll usually see cars driving by and the occasional bikers.

But tomorrow night, there won't be cars on Post Street, instead, more than 3000 bikers and walkers. Katherine Widing is one of the organizers for the 11th annual Summer Parkways.

"The importance of this event, I think, is outdoor community health and welcoming summer," Widing said.

She says Summer Parkways not only gets people out and about, it brings the entire community together.

"I love seeing the house parties on route," Widing said. "People set up their front lawns and invite neighbors to barbecue."

For the first time, the event is sponsored by Spokane Parks Foundation.

"It's a family friendly activity," said Yvonne Trudeau, the Director of Spokane Parks Foundation. "So, we know that once they get out and experience this, they'll definitely want to come back year after year."

The community will experience the most vendors in event history. More than 50 local businesses and food trucks are expected. The event has seen a few changes over the years, including changes to the route so that the flow of traffic is smooth and safe for all.

"This year, we are asking people to go clockwise so that the traffic flow is better," Widing said. "We were finding there was congestion in some of the corner areas in the parks with people going to direction."

Widing says the community spirit of the event is why you'll see her joining in on the fun.

The event will take place tomorrow from 6 to 9 p.m. between Manito and Comstock Park.

The roads that will be closed will be from Manito Boulevard to South Stevens to South Lincoln to South Post and to West 23rd Avenue.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.