The String Cheese Incident performing at the Festival at Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The String Cheese Incident (SCI) will perform at the Festival at Sandpoint on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

A Colorado band formed in 1993, the SCI has been recognized for its commitment to musical creativity and integrity for its community spirit.

The band's growth first started gaining momentum in the 1990s, as the Internet was just beginning to take hold and the major-label business model was failing. The band decided to make music on their own terms.

The list of SCI’s special guests and collaborators is long and diverse. The band has played in major festivals including Backwoods Music Festival, Electric Forest, Gem and Jam Festival and Suwannee Hulaween.

Attendees will enjoy songs like Sirens, This Must Be the Place, Get Tight, Rosie, Texas, Lost and Sometimes a River, to mention others.

Tickets cost $59.95 and are now on sale. The band will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Festival at Sandpoint. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Festival at Sandpoint’s 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series will take place July 27 through Aug. 6, 2023, at War Memorial Field.

An evening with the SCI on Sunday, July 30, is a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is a standing room only.

This year, the Festival at Sandpoint is implementing a few key changes to venue policies and procedures to enhance customer safety, security, and overall experience.

Some important updates include no guest re-entry, and hard-sided coolers, rolling coolers, wagons, and strollers will not be permitted into the venue.

To stay updated on future 2023 lineup announcements and learn more about these important venue and policy changes, visit the festival website.

