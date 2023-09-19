STCU's Best of Broadway announces shows for 2023-2024 season

The lineup will have timeless classics from My Fair Lady to new showstoppers like SIX.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Best of Broadway season returns to Spokane with a lineup of award-winning shows.

The Best of Broadway series brings five shows and five one-off special showings. The lineup will have timeless classics from My Fair Lady to new showstoppers like SIX.

"Everyone will find something to love in this season -- and many people will discover a new favorite or two!" said Justin Kobluk, WestCoast Entertainment President.

Broadway shows coming to Spokane include:

TINA –The Tina Turner Musical - September 19-24, 2023 Follow Tina Turner's journey in this jukebox musical starting from her roots to her Rock n' Roll legacy.

- September 19-24, 2023 Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - December 5-10, 2023 The 2018 adaptation honors Lee's racial injustice, class and Southern life observations.

- December 5-10, 2023 SIX - January 23-28, 2024 SIX remixes the story of Henry VIII's into girl pop power and stardom.

- January 23-28, 2024 MY FAIR LADY - April 2-7, 2024 This classic revival follows a young woman and a professor on a linguistic journey to turn her from hick to heroine.

- April 2-7, 2024 Disney's FROZEN - July 24 - August 4, 2024 Enough said.

- July 24 - August 4, 2024

The one-off shows include:

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical - November 10-11, 2023 The Grinch is grinchin' it up in November, bringing humor and heart just in time for the Spokane holiday season.

- November 10-11, 2023 LES MISÉRABLES - November 14-19, 2023 Between grifters, a struggling ex-convict and star-crossed lovers, Les Misérables is a look into the tense French Revolution interspersed with hard-hitting ballads.

- November 14-19, 2023 MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - December 23, 2023 This show brings music legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley to celebrate the holidays and revisit the hits.

- December 23, 2023 STOMP - February 23-24, 2024 Eight people, unconventional percussion instruments and a whole lot of rhythm. STOMP is a sensation bringing the most to the Spokane stage.

- February 23-24, 2024 MEAN GIRLS - March 5-6, 2024 Can they make 'fetch' happen in Spokane? Find out in Tina Fey's hit musical exploring the events of the hit 2000's movie.

- March 5-6, 2024

Tickets for the 2023-2024 season go on sale on Friday. All shows will take place at the First Interstate Center in Spokane. For more information, visit the Best of Broadway website.

