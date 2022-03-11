St. Patrick's Day celebration: 'It’s not just going into a pub, it’s a family affair'

Barry McHugh, Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney will be part of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Enjoying a pint or two before — and after — Saturday’s 17th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Coeur d’Alene is expected, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Ireland, after all, is the land of Guinness.

But this might be a good year to refrain.

Or at least, keep the drinking down.

That is, if you’re listening to the grand marshal.

Which you should.

“It's great that everyone's able to get out and enjoy some time in the community,” said Barry McHugh.

That, however, is not his primary message. This is:

“If you're going to be drinking, don't drive. As the prosecuting attorney, I want to make sure everybody is safe.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for 3 p.m. on Sherman Avenue.

It’s back after being canceled by the coronavirus in 2020, just days before it was scheduled, and again last year.

Craig Moss, owner of All Things Irish with wife Ilene in downtown Coeur d’Alene, said it's great the parade is back.

"It's about time," he said. “We were shutting down two weeks to stop the spread and it turned into two years. So it's time for everybody to get back and everybody's excited.”

McHugh, originally named grand marshal in 2020, has been patiently waiting his turn to lead the annual celebration expected to have about 20 entries and a few hundred spectators.

He was fitted at All Things Irish on Thursday for his kilt, Prince Charlie jacket and vest, Irish kilt hose and the belt he’ll be wearing for the parade.

He's more than ready.

Kootenai County's prosecutor is 92% Irish and 5% Northern European.

“So that makes me pretty close to pure,” he said. “Both my parents and their families still have relatives in Ireland. So it's really fun to participate in the celebration of the heritage.”

The parade's theme is "Shamrock Sherman.” It is organized by the Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association. It usually includes marching bands, dancers, a float or two, leprechauns and a border collie, famous for herding sheep and cattle on Ireland.

Koleen Delaney will be the parade's Irish Colleen.

Moss said All Things Irish will have a float that depicts an Irish cottage, complete with castle and, of course, a pub.

“Everybody likes to show off the wearing of the green,” he said.

It should be typical Ireland weather for the parade. The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of about 50 and lows in the 30s, with a chance of rain or snow showers.

All Things Irish will be celebrating on Saturday, too, with a photo booth and face painting starting at noon, and live music from 1 to 3 p.m.

McHugh, by the way, has yet to visit Ireland.

“I need to go,” he said.

Moss, who has been there often, agreed. Asked about the best of Ireland, he didn’t hesitate.

“The pubs."

But it's about more than pints and music.

"It’s not just going into a pub. It’s a family affair. It’s a place to get a good meal and enjoy some fellowship with friends. For us, since we’re Yanks when we go to Ireland, we get to meet some new people."