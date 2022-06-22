'Spy Ninjas Live' national tour coming to Spokane

Famous YouTubers Chad Wild Clay & Vy Qwaint are coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Famous YouTubers Chad Wild Clay & Vy Qwaint are coming to Spokane with their first-ever "Spy Ninjas Live" national tour in 2023.

The Spy Ninjas YouTube channel counts with 38 million subscribers and 400 million monthly viewers across six channels. Clay and Vy created a scripted spy saga in which their characters are ninjas, working to defeat a hacker collective called, Project Zorgo.

The duo will be performing at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $33.00 to $103.00 and go on sale on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. VIP packages are available, and depending on the package selected, they include a pre-show meet and greet with Chad and Vy.

The Spy Ninjas are searching for the next Spy Ninja to join their team because the evil hacker group, Project Zorgo, has infiltrated the First Interstate Center for the Arts and is attempting to shut down the internet. The Spy Ninjas need your help on February 16 to stop the hackers.