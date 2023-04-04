Spring Market at Riverfront taking place Wednesday

More than 50 local vendors will be at the event. Some family-friendly activities include a petting zoo, chalk art, sidewalk games and a pet show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) Spring Market at Riverfront is taking place on Wednesday, April 5.

More than 50 local vendors will be selling their crafts and food at the event and visitors can enjoy activities for the whole family.

Some of the activities include a petting zoo, chalk ar, sidewalk games, and a pet show.

Local food eats include Good ’Dilla, The Twisted Churro, Jerusalem Middle Eastern Cuisine, Surge Coffee, Tea’s Co., Kona Ice, Big Daddy Banh Mi’s, Island Style Food, Tre Palline Gelato Napolitano, and more.

The event will start at noon and end by 6 p.m. Vendors will be located at the Rotary Fountain Plaza and Orange Howard Street Bridge.

Here is the lineup of events:

Chance Rescue Mobile Petting Zoo, on Locust Lawn adjacent to the Numerica Skate Ribbon, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Join the Camp Kesem team from Whitworth University for chalk art, sidewalk games and more at the Pavilion, from 12 – 6 p.m.

Pet fashion presented by Pawing Around Pet Boutique at the Rotary Fountain at 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to all the public.

