Spring Break Kick-Off cultural event happening Saturday at the MAC

Attendees will enjoy Hispanic folklore dancers, music, mask-making art and an artist demonstration.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This Saturday (April 1), attend the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) for the Spring Break Kick-Off Day event.

During the event, attendees will enjoy Hispanic folklore dancers, music, mask-making art and an artist demonstration with an internationally renowned mask-making artist, Felipe Horta.

The mask-making exhibit has a regional focus in Michoacan, Mexico. The masks are worn across Mexico by dancers in rollicking performances known as danzas.

The exhibition presents a selection of 54 dance masks from the MAC collection and contemporary Mexican artists, as well as dance regalia and video presentations featuring the artists, dancers, and performances of the danzas.

The event lineup:

Special Performance: Ballet Folklorico Cielo de Mexico, at the Amphitheater, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Artist Demonstration: Wood Mask Mask Making with Felipe Horta, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Admissions Level.

Family Art Activities: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Create Space (L1).

Canoe Project Video: 15-minute video on repeat, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Auditorium.

The event will occur Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the MAC. Admission ticket donation is $5. Click here to purchase tickets.

