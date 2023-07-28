Spokane Youth Sports Association partners with Amazon to bring free field day for kids

The event will take place at Andrew Rypien Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will conclude with lunch, music, games and a bouncy castle.

SPOKANE, La. — The Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) has partnered with Amazon to bring local children a fun-filled day Sunday.

SYSA has invited 150 local children, ages 5-12, to participate in the day’s events, which include ladder golf, an obstacle course, sack races, an egg relay, basketball, soccer, volleyball and a bounce castle. The kids will also have an opportunity to select a free item from a selection of sports equipment provided by Amazon.

The event will take place at Andrew Rypien Field, located at 3501 N. Regal Street on Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will conclude with lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy free food, music, games, a bouncy castle and more. The event is free and family-friendly. In order to attend, people need to register to participate.

The Mission of SYSA is to provide sports activities for all youth where everyone plays, develops skills, learns good sportsmanship and appreciates the value of being a team player.

SYSA currently provides year-round, affordable, safe and fun opportunities for young people to play a sport, learn good sportsmanship, develop leadership skills, instill a healthy lifestyle and participate as a team member.

SYSA has been contributing to youth sports in the greater Spokane region for nearly 60 years. Click here for more information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.