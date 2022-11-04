Winter events to attend this weekend in Spokane

Winter events this week include a visit to the planetarium, Grand Terrace igloos, the Native American Heritage Month and an indoor fair market.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for some local events and places to visit this winter season in Spokane?

This week, you can take your family and friends to one of many indoor events happening across the Inland Northwest, but make sure you check the weather before heading out.

A major storm hits the northwest today, bringing widespread snow, wind, and a lot of rain. A High Wind Watch has been issued for a majority of the Inland Northwest from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. More snow is expected for Sunday night and into Monday and with high temperatures in the upper 20s and lows in the mid-10s.

Some of the events you can attend this week are the Spokane Falls Community College Planetarium, the Davenport Grand Terrace Igloos, the Native American Heritage Month at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino, or an indoor fair market.

Here is the list of events you can attend this week:

The Voyage Solar System is blasting off at Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC).

This fall, the college’s astronomy department installed a scaled model of the solar system that spans the entire SFCC campus, starting with the sun in the Northeast corner near the Science building and ending with Pluto where the main walkway intersects with Elliot Drive.

Besides a trip to the planets, SFCC’s Planetarium is hosting its first public show since the start of the pandemic. The show will be held from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6. As part of the showing, attendees will see a tour of the night sky and a movie in the Planetarium’s big dome.

Tickets for the public show are $7 for adults and $5 for children 3-18 and Community Colleges of Spokane students with valid ID. Tickets can be purchased on the Planetarium’s webpage. The Planetarium is in the Science Building, building number 28, room 142, on the SFCC campus located at 3410 W Whistalks Way in Spokane.

Grand Terrace igloos officially opened for the winter season on Thursday.

Reserve one of the six outdoor Grand Terrace igloos located at the Davenport Grand Hotel. Enjoy signature cocktails and appetizers while taking in impressive views of Spokane’s iconic skyline in the luxurious terrace igloos. Five igloos seat up to six people and the Polar Party Igloo seats up to ten people.

Igloos are open Thursdays-Sundays, from 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and reservations are required. Visit the Davenport Grand website for more information.

During the month of November, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest Resort & Casino are expanding their celebration of Native American Heritage Month with a nod to tribal history starting Saturday, Nov. 5

Come to learn more about Kalispel Tribal traditions and culture. Some of the celebrations included tribal artisan and vendor fair, dining experience featuring local indigenous flavors with Native American chefs, performances by tribal dancers, drummers, entertainers and a comedian.

The events take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 19. Check here the full list of Northern Quest Resort & Casino Native American Heritage Month events.

This Saturday, check out the art market featuring 33 different artists and buy the perfect gift for your loved ones this holiday season.

During the fair, you will be able to find jewelry, original paintings, prints, clothing, book arts and more.

The craft fair will be taking place at The Hive located at the Spokane Public Library at 2904 E Sprague Ave from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Attend the First Friday at Central Library for fun events.

Enjoy food trucks, art classes for kids, animals from SpokAnimal C.A.R.E. , swing dancing lessons from Woodside Swing , live music, refreshments, and more.

The event takes place Friday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Central Library located at 906 W. Main.

