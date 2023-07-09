Open house for West Plain's community park happening Thursday night

Thursday's agenda includes going over the master plan concept and will feature a children's playground design workshop.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is hosting an open house on Thursday night to discuss the future of the West Plain's community park.

Thursday's agenda includes going over the master plan concept and will feature a children's playground design workshop. This is the second open house held for the project.

Last November, the Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf received a $6 million reward from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Those funds were designated to create a new 10-acre park that will be located in Cheney on West Melville Road.

Residents are encouraged to attend and discuss results from a recent park survey that was conducted. The county is also asking for children to share their input and vision for what they would like to see at the new playground.

After Thursday's meeting, the design team will review input received and develop a draft master plan for review and comment at the final open house on Oct. 10.

The open house will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Inland Power and Light Company training room. For more information, click here.

