This week's events in the Inland Northwest include a community event where students could get free backpacks and shoes. Other events you could attend include the 29th annual Unity in the Community multicultural celebration, a Friday Night Concert in Manito Park and the Art and Glass Fest at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars.

Check here the following list of events happening this weekend:

Community Event

A community celebration will be held on Saturday, August 12 at Underhill Park in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood. The event is designed to help students return to school with confidence and get them feeling prepared.

The event is open to the public and will have free school supplies, free backpacks and students will also receive a free pair of shoes. During the event, people will enjoy free food, games and prizes, face painting, a dance contest, a watermelon eating contest and more.

The family fun event is free and it will take from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Underhill Park, located at 2910 E Hartson Avenue





Unity in the Community multicultural celebration

The 29th Unity in the Community multicultural celebration is happening in Spokane on Saturday, Aug. 12

Unity in the Community works to showcase Spokane’s diversity through the event. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

The event will feature live cultural performances, different booths and activities for all ages. Free school supplies and bike helmets are available for kids while supplies last.

Other featured activities include a career, education and health fair, a cultural village and a senior resource area.

Children can pick up toy passports to fill out and get stamps from each booth they visit. If they fill out the entire passport, they can get a backpack with school supplies.

Cost: Free

Location: Riverfront Park

Friday Night Concert in Manito Park

Free Friday night concerts return to Manito’s Park Bench Café.

During the event, people can enjoy dinner specials and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from the Park Bench Café while listening to live music in the center of beautiful Manito Park.

People can bring a lawn chair or lay out on the cool grass and enjoy live music from 6 – 8 p.m. This Friday, Kori Ailene will be performing.





Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens Tour

The Friends of Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens have added a walking tour of Spokane's historic Seventh Avenue.

Meet your tour guide on the steps of the Corbin Art Center and learn about the influential families who lived here and their impact on the region and Spokane. Get a glimpse of their intriguing personal lives and interaction among neighbors.

Tours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9 at 10 am.

Cost: Free

Location: Corbin Art Center, located at 507 W 7th Avenue, in Spokane

Art and Glass Fest at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars

This weekend attend the Art and Glass Fest featuring local artists of various trades and expertise at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars.

During the event, attendees will enjoy live music and art including glass, jewelry, metal, paintings, photography, and woodwork. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Admission to the art show is free

Location: Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, located at 4705 N Fruit Hill Road.

Riverfront Moves Yoga

This Saturday, Aug.12 attend the Spokane Pavilion for a yoga mat class.

The class offers a unique exploration on the mat featuring fun playlists designed to uplift and invigorate, supporting your poses and generating energy from Ujjayi to Savasana.

The class is offered by Providence and it is taught by Eclipse Power Yoga.

Riverfront Moves is an annual fitness series that includes local fitness partners to provide complimentary classes in the park throughout the summer.

Cost: Free

Location: Spokane Pavilion

Mermaid Storytime

Attend Mermaid Storytime at the South Hill Library on Saturday, Aug.12.

Join the Spokane Merfolk Pod for a storytime featuring mermaid and ocean-themed books. This storytime will be led by Siren Cascadia and Merman Aladar, who is making his land debut.

Attendees will be able to ask questions to the mermaids and take pictures with them. The event is for all ages and registration is required before attending the event. To request special accommodations, call the library at 509-444-5308.

Cost: Free

Location: Spokane Public LibarY South Hill

