Attend the Spokane Garden Expo, the Third Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day, a Chicago musical show, or celebrate Mother's Day at Riverfront.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer is almost here and that means more outdoor events are coming to the Inland Northwest every week.

This week, attend one of many markets taking place across Spokane this summer.

You can also attend the Spokane Garden Expo, the Third Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day, a Chicago musical show, or celebrate Mother's Day at Riverfront with a free ride to your mom on the Loff Carrousel and Numerica SkyRide.

Check here the list of events taking place this week:

Spokane Garden Expo

If you're interested in learning more about gardening and sharing your excitement in friendship with fellow gardeners, check out The Inland Empire Gardeners (TIEG).

Visitors will enjoy tons of handmade crafts, food from local vendors and lots of fun. The entrance is free. Click here to check the full artists' list.

The garden expo will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Spokane Community College Lair, located at 1810 N Greene Street in Spokane.

Third Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Day

Come and celebrate the Spirit of Aloha at Riverfront Park (ANHPI) this weekend.

The 2023 ANHPI Heritage Days will be taking place at the Riverfront Park Pavillion on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

Enjoy live performances and more than 120 vendors. The event is free for the community.

Performances times:

Friday, May 12: Fire-Knife Luau & food trucks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: Cultural Exhibits & Resource Fair May from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chicago| Broadway in Spokane

Chicago will be performing in Spokane this weekend.

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz.

Chicago has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations.

Chicago will be offering three shows to celebrate 25 years of Razzle Dazzle on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Tickets range from $44.50 to $89.50. The event is recommended for people 13 years old and older. Click here to find tickets.

Looff Carrousel free rides for Mother's Day

Come to Riverfront Park to celebrate Mother's Day and get a free ride on the Looff Carrousel and Numerica SkyRide for your mom with your paid admission.

Don’t miss out on this chance to show your mom some love and have a blast at the same time.

Looff Carrousel & Numerica SkyRide will open on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Looff Carrousel single rides are $3.25 and Numerica SkyRide admission is $12.95 for adults older than 13 and $8.95 for youth ages 3 to 12.

Farmers' markets opening in Spokane for the season:

Airway Heights Summer Market

The 2023 Airway Heights Summer Market is held the second Saturday of each month, from April through September, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The HUB in Airway Heights.

The summer market offers fresh products from local vendors including homegrown vegetables and fruits, food artisans, honey products, and handmade items for craft vendors.

The event location is at 12703 W. 14th Avenue, in Airway Heights.

The dates of the Airway Heights Summer Market are the following:

Saturday, May, 13

Saturday, June, 10

Saturday, July 8

Saturday, Aug. 12

Saturday, Sep. 9

Spokane Farmers' Market

This Saturday is the opening day of the 25th season of the Spokane Framer's Market, from 8 a.m. -1 p.m., at the new location at Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition.

Hillyard Farmers Market

Visitors will find products from local businesses and farmers in the Historic Hillyard District of Spokane every Monday.

Each Monday from 3-7 p.m., you can find the market at 5102 N Market Street, in Spokane.

The market offers fun and free activities, along with fresh food vouchers for kids through ‘Kids Eating Right.

Fairwood Farmers Market

Every Tuesday this summer attend the Fairwood Farmers Market at the 319 W Hastings, in Spokane.

The market runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Its goal is to establish a vibrant, seasonal North Spokane farmers market where neighbors can connect weekly with local growers, artisan food producers, and crafters in a festive, nurturing environment.

Perry Street Thursday Market

Perry Street Farmers Market is open every Thursday from now till October.

Stop by 924 S. Perry St., in Spokane from 3-7 p.m. to shop for fresh produce from local farmers and growers every Thursday.

