Things 2 Do | Spokane events happening March 24-26

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Cloudy weather is on its way this weekend, but Things 2 Do is tracking down some fun events in the area to beat the dreary day!

This week, take bunny pictures at River Park Square, attend a Gem Mineral & Jewelry show, a Spokane pop-up children's resale or an artist's market at the Wonder Building.

Here's the full list of events you can attend this weekend:

Pictures with Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny is coming back to River Park Square from March 15-April 8.

People are encouraged to reserve their spot online and in advance. Walk-up visits are available but may be limited. Pets can also have their pictures taken!

Dates: Pet Night is Monday, March 27 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Photo hours are Monday - Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, from noon-6 p.m.

Where: River Park Square

Cost: Prices vary from $39.99 to $49.99. Visit the Where is Bunny website here to make your reservation.

62nd Spokane Annual Gem, Jewelry & Mineral show

The 62nd annual Gem, Jewelry & Mineral Show is taking place at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center this weekend.

The show will have more than 40 dealers, 60 display cases, fossils, crystals, minerals, handcrafted jewelry, lapidary supplies, demonstrations, hourly door prizes, children's activities and more.

When: Friday, March 24-26

Where: Spokane County Fair and Expo Center

Cost: Adults pay $8, seniors pay $7 and children 12 years old and under enter free.

Spokane Pop-Up Children's Resale

Spokane's Best Pop-up Children's Resale is up for three days.

Just Between Friends is a one-stop shopping experience that happens twice a year at the Spokane Fair & Expo. Spend a weekend shopping for thousands of second-hand clothes this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The big garage sale offers a variety of gently-loved and new kids' clothes, toys, shoes, books, videos, baby gear, and more.

When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26. Shopping hours vary per day. Click here to check the hours.

Where: Spokane Fair & Expo

Cost: Prices are $10 for door-buster tickets and $5 for general admission. Sunday admission is free and half price sale.

33 Artists Market at the Wonder Building

This Saturday, attend the 33 Artists Market at the Wonder Building.

This market celebrates the artists of Spokane by providing a market for both professional artists and emerging artists to sell their beautiful, handcrafted work in the community.

People will find different art including ceramics, pottery and prints. Check here the list of artists.

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Wonder Building is located at 835 North Post Street in Spokane.

Cost: Free

Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”

Kids and parents will want to get ready for a 'ruff-ruff rescue' as Paw Patrol Live! rolls into Spokane.

The First Interstate Center for the Arts will host the show PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure" on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

The show is described as an "action-packed, music-filled production." During the show, the pups set out on a pirate-themed adventure in search of hidden treasure.

When: Shows on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Sunday, March 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Spokane First Interstate Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $42. To purchase tickets, click here.

