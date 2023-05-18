Spokane things 2 do | May 19-21

This weekend, join in on Lilac festival festivities, shop at the Liberty Lake Farmer's Market, listen to story time at the Carrousel and more in Spokane things 2 do

SPOKANE, Wash. — With warm weather on the way this weekend, many events are starting to pop up across the Inland Northwest.

Hot temperatures return this week. Spokane's forecast on Friday is a scorching 87° and Saturday's forecast will be in the 90s°.

The Lilac Festival festivities include the Cruzin’ the Falls Car Show, Second Annual Lilac Festival Brewfest and the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade. Other events taking place this weekend include the Liberty Lake Farmer's Market, story time at the Carrousel and the Spokane Jazz Orchestra show.

Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade and festivities

The nation’s largest Armed Forces Torchlight Parade will take over 16 square blocks in the heart of downtown on Saturday, May 20. It begins at 7:45 p.m.

You can also attend other lilac festivities, including the following:

Cruzin’ the Falls Car Show: The car show returns to Spokane Falls Blvd. near Riverfront Park. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and closes when full or at 11 a.m. The awards presentation starts at 4 p.m. followed by a reverse car parade through the parade route at 5:30 p.m.

The car show returns to Spokane Falls Blvd. near Riverfront Park. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and closes when full or at 11 a.m. The awards presentation starts at 4 p.m. followed by a reverse car parade through the parade route at 5:30 p.m. Lilac City Marketplace: The Lilac City Marketplace is a chance to support local Spokane artisans. It will be located on Howard Street next to the Cruzin’ the Falls Car Show, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lilac City Marketplace is a chance to support local Spokane artisans. It will be located on Howard Street next to the Cruzin’ the Falls Car Show, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Planting by the Portland Rose Festival: The Royal Rosarians will be planting a rose bush in honor of 2023 President, Sam Snow, at the rose garden at Manito Park. The Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Rosarians will be planting a rose bush in honor of 2023 President, Sam Snow, at the rose garden at Manito Park. The Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Second Annual Lilac Festival Brewfest: Brewfest is back for its second year. Brewfest will showcase over 30 of Spokane’s breweries. Tickets include a commemorative glass and tokens for a 5-oz pour at the participating breweries. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of, and VIP tickets are $40.

Brewfest is back for its second year. Brewfest will showcase over 30 of Spokane’s breweries. Tickets include a commemorative glass and tokens for a 5-oz pour at the participating breweries. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of, and VIP tickets are $40. Armed Forces Torchlight Parade: The nation’s largest Armed Forces Torchlight Parade will take over 16 square blocks in the heart of downtown. It begins at 7:45 p.m.

Pauline Flett Pow Pow

All community members are invited to visit Flett Middle School on Saturday, May 20, 2023, for the first-ever Pauline Flett Pow Wow.

There will be grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and a feed will be served at 5 p.m. Enjoy dancing, drumming and community.

The event is free and open to the public.

Storytime at the Carrousel

This Friday, attend 'Story Time' at the Carrousel at 11 a.m. Storytime at the Carrousel is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage the young imagination with stories, songs, and preschool activities.

Carrousel rides cost $1 to those who attend the event.





Spokane Farmers' Market



On Saturday, attend the second Spokane Farmer's Market, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the new location at Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition.

The market offers fresh vegetables and fruits as well as baked goods, meat, eggs, cheese, honey, bedding plants and other products to the market for sale. Some vendors also do Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) pickups through the market.

The market is located in Browne's Addition at 4th and Chestnut at Coeur d'Alene Park.

The park's central location in historic Browne's Addition provides easy access for visitors and residents alike. The new location is an anchor stop on STA’s new Central City Line, making for an easy commute to and from the market.

Liberty Lake Farmer's Market

The Farmers Liberty Lake Market is returning for the season on Saturday, May 20.

Attend the market for a new season of great food and local products every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is located at 1421 N Meadowwood Ln., Liberty Lake.

Spokane Jazz Orchestra show

For their last concert of the 2022-2023 season, the Spokane Jazz Orchestra is celebrating a lifetime of outstanding big band jazz compositions and arrangements from musician Bob Curnow.

His music will be played by some of the best jazz musicians in the entire Northwest.

Tickets are available here for Saturday, May 20. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., at the Bing Crosby Theater.

Tickets range from $25 to $30.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.