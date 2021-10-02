Need Valentine's Day plans? The Spokane Symphony is serving up dinner and a show

If you're scrambling for Valentine's Day plans you're in luck. The symphony is partnering with Beacon Hill Catering to offer dinner alongside a virtual show.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you scrambling for Valentine's Day plans? You might just be in luck. The Spokane Symphony is partnering with Beacon Hill Catering to offer dinner and a show.

The symphony and the restaurant are offering a chef-prepared meal for two that will be available for pick up at the Fox Theater's Sprague Avenue Box Office door on Feb. 14. Beacon Hill Catering is cooking up frenched chicken breast with mushroom duxelle topped with a cognac cream sauce alonside mashed potatoes, salad and a brownie with chocolate ganache.

The dinner also comes with a link to a 12 minute musical serenade from Spokane Symphony Concertmaster and Lead Violinist Mateusz Wolski and pianist Archie Chen. The selections include Massenet’s romantic classical piece, “Meditation from Thaïs,” Monti’s passionate fiddle music, “Czardas,” plus one other piece, according to a release from the symphony.

The music link will be live at 1:30 p.m. on February 14th so the music can be a romantic serenade during dinner, played on a phone or laptop computer.