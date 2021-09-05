Spokane Symphony offering free Labor Day concerts

The concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park will follow in place COVID-19 heath regulations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony will offer one free Labor Day Weekend concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Monday, Sept. 6.

The symphony offered a free concert on Saturday at the Pavillion Park at Liberty Lake.

There were not masking requirements or COVID-19 health policies at Liberty Lake concert. However, for Monday's concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park , attendees must follow updated COVID-19 health policies. Those attending the concert must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert.

Children 12 years old or under could attend without a COVID-19 test but must wear a mask during the entire event. Masks are recommended but not required for fully vaccinated adults.

The door open at 4 p.m., and attendees must access from door at the south side of the U.S. Pavilion.

Past concerts at the Spokane Symphony have been delighting thousands of people on Labor Day weekend for more than 30 years, with their lineup of light classics, patriotic tunes, and favorites from the world of pop, Hollywood and Broadway.

There will be chairs for 500 people set up in front of the stage, but attendants could also bring a blanket, a beach towel, or a short stadium chair. The event is not pet-friendly, except for service animals.