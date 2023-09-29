Spokane Symphony to host first Symphonic-Con

Music from media like Beauty and the Beast, Game of Thrones, Spider-Man and more will be featured during the concert.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony is hosting its first Symphonic-Con, highlighting music from various forms of entertainment. The event happens on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.

A musical twist on Comic-Con, works from Studio Ghibli, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Beauty and Beast and more will be perfromed. The Spokane Symphony will also host a costume contest during the event. Guests are invited to wear costumes and cosplay. Prizes will be awarded.

Vendors will be in the lobby offering unique merchandise to attendees. Tickets are available on the Spokane Symphony's website.

