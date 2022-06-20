Annual Spokane Summer Parkways event taking place Tuesday

The event will be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The four mile route goes through the Manito and Comstock neighborhoods.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Summer Parkways, or-car free streets event, which closes four miles of streets on the South Hill, is happening Tuesday.

The event is back after a two-year hiatus.

The Spokane Summer Parkways will be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Four miles of streets on the South Hill will be closed to motorized traffic and be open for walkers, cyclists, skaters, scooters, dancers and joggers. People can begin walking, running, jogging or playing their favorite sport anywhere on the route and go in either direction.

The four mile route includes the Manito Park and Comstock Park neighborhoods. Here is the map route:

People can bring their family, friends and neighbors to the fitness event. Summer Parkways welcomes the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, which marks the onset of summer.

The event is open for all the public. For more information, visit the Summer Parkways website.

