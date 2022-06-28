Spokane summer events taking place this week

This week, forget about work and take your family to feed bison, a cars show downtown Spokane or go shopping for fresh and local products at local markets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With expected sunny temperatures in the forecast across the Inland Northwest, there are many outdoor activities are taking place across the city.

This week, take your family out and about to feed bison, a car show in downtown Spokane, pick up cherries, or go shopping at local farmers' markers. Other activities include the 'Run S' more' summer 5k run series, an animation exhibition, and movies in the Pavilion.

Here is a list of fun events taking place this week in Spokane:

Do you want to hang out with farm animals and feed chickens, geese, and turkeys or get up close with a bison? Then head out to the Bison Farm this weekend for a tour of the farm and meet their animals.

Tours run on Fridays and Sundays at 12:30 p.m.a and 2:30 p.m., from July to September. Tour prices are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and kids, and two-year-olds or younger enter free.

The tour includes a story of the farm, bison history, a question and answer session, and the chance to meet and feed the bison.

Everyone will get an opportunity to meet, greet and hand-feed the bison. Gifts, souvenirs, jewelry, and more will be available to purchase at the gift shop. Reserved tours for special groups, bus tours, and field trips are available Monday through Wednesday.

Join Roller Valley

The Inland Northwest Car Club Council is bringing back its Downtown Scholarship Car Show for its 30th year

After a two-year hiatus, The INCCC’s annual Downtown Scholarship Car Show is returning this summer to delight car enthusiasts of all ages. The event is set for Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Main Avenue between Lincoln and Stevens.

Event organizers expect nearly 400 local car enthusiasts to show up and show off their rides.

Come pick up some cherries at Cherry Hill, located at 18207 N Sands Rd, Mead, just 40 minutes away from downtown Spokane.

Each year during the Blessings on the Bluff fundraisers event, people receive one free pound of cherries if they bring one of the following items including sports equipment and elementary-aged craft supplies; paint bridges; watercolors; rolls of paper; construction paper; crayons; markers; kids' scissors, and glue.

All the material will benefit Heroes Homestead.

Join the Riverfront Eats - Food Truck Series every Tuesday from June-August for some tasty local food. A portion of the proceeds will go towards free and low-cost programming in Riverfront Park.

This month's food truck and live performances will be taking place on Tuesday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 26. Save the date for August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

'Run S' more' summer 5k run series combines summer fun, affordability, and community to create an event with something for the whole family.

Participants can enjoy post-race treats from the Hi-5 Ortho Treat Trailer and take their chance at a raffle with prizes from local businesses. Some Kendall Yards businesses are offering discounts to participants who bring in their bib number on race night.

Registration for night two of “Run S’more” on July 19th will benefit the U District PT Foundation to inspire 'kids to live healthy lives and to dream great dreams.' People can sign for Tuesday, July 19, and 26 runs. For more information, visit the Run S'more website here.

the "DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition - Journey from Sketch to Screen" will arrive at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) this weekend.

The exhibition is celebrating more than 25 years of DreamWorks Animation exhibition. It features more than 400 original sketches and animations from movies, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and Trolls.

The exhibition is open from July through Sep. 11, Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition is free, but attendees need to purchase a ticket to enter the museum. Adult tickets cost $20, seniors and college students pay $18, children and students pay $15, and children under five can enter for free.

Enjoy free movies with your family and friends at the Pavilion on Wednesdays. Movies will take place Every Wednesday on July 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The movie schedule includes:

Encanto on July 20

Ghostbusters Afterlife on July 27

The Princess Bride on Aug. 3.

Farmers Markets and Pop-Ups

Hillyard Framer's Market on Mondays

The Hillyard Farmers Market is held from 3-7 p.m. every Monday at the Northeast Community Center, located at 4001 N Cook St, from June 6 through October 3, 2022.

Fairwood Farmers Market on Tuesdays

The Fairwood Farmers Market is a vibrant community event located at 319 W. Hastings Rd, Spokane. Its 2022 market season runs from May 17- October 12, every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m or sunset.

Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meat, eggs, and other fresh products from local vendors at the Spokane Farmers' Market. The market takes place on Saturdays and Wednesdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kendall Yards Night Market on Wednesdays

Kendal Yards Night Market provides a healthy open-air environment for grocery shopping on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. at 1335 W. Summit Parkway in Spokane. The market runs each Wednesday from May 25 until September 21, 2022.

Perry Street Market on Thursdays

The Parry Street Market takes place from 3-7 p.m. every Thursday at 924 S. Parry St. in Spokane. The market runs from May to October.

Emerson-Garfield Farmers' Market takes place every Friday from 3-7 p.m. at 2310 North Monroe in Spokane. It runs from June 3 through Sept. 30.

