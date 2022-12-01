Spokane Sports President and CEO to receive Placemaker award

Honorees like Eric Sawyer showed dedication to the tourism industry for 10 years of his career.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Retiring Spokane Sports President and CEO Eric Sawyer will receive the 2022 Placemaker award.

The Placemaker award is the highest honor the Visit Spokane Board of Directors can bestow for leadership excellence in tourism.

“Undoubtedly, Eric is most deserving,” said Visit Spokane President & CEO Meg Winchester. “Eric has spent 30 years elevating greater Spokane and making this a premier sports destination.”

Honorees like Sawyer showed dedication to the tourism industry for 10 years of his career. Sawyer has received other tourism awards and is regarded by other tourism professionals for his impact on tourism in Spokane. He supported funding efforts for tourism and helped promote Spokane tourism at the local, regional and state levels.

Sawyer will be honored at the Visit Spokane Annual Meeting & Holiday Party at the Wonder Building on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. People can purchase tickets to the event here.

