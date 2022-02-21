Spokane's Numerica Ice Ribbon closing Sunday

Have you had a chance to ice skate on the Numerica Skate Ribbon in downtown Spokane? Your last chance is this weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you haven't had a chance to hit the ice at the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park you should get on it! It's set to close for the winter season on Sunday.

The Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park will be closing on Sunday, Feb. 27, for the 2021-2022 season after it opened on Nov. 23 for its winter season.

The Skate Ribbon will be open this week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday through Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Daily admission is free for kids under 2 years old, $5.95 for 12 and under and $7.95 for adults. Skate rentals are $5.95, but visitors can bring their own skates.