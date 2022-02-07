Here are the lineups, COVID protocols for spirit games at the Spokane Arena

Four schools are set to hold their rivalry games at the Spokane Arena beginning the week of Feb. 7.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students of Spokane Schools are gearing up to take part in their annual spirit basketball games at the Spokane Arena. Four schools are set to hold their rivalry games the week of Feb. 7.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be required to follow some rules to attend, rules which many feel are confusing.

Students were originally told they would either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test. Now, unvaccinated students will have to bring a signed paper with them, stating they took an at-home test and tested negative.

The form asks for a parent signature, the date of the at-home antigen test, and if students have any COVID-19 symptoms. This form only applies to unvaccinated students attending Spokane Public Schools and the Central Valley School District.



East Valley and West Valley school districts will not require tests or make fans show a vaccine card. Those districts instead opted to keep fans socially distanced in the arena.

With new COVID-19 protocols, here is the lineup for the spirit games being held at the Spokane Arena this week:

Rubber Chicken- Lewis & Clark vs. Ferris

Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Students required to provide signed paper stating they took an at-home COVID-19 test and received a negative result.

Stinky Sneaker- University vs. Central Valley

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Students required to provide signed paper stating they took an at-home COVID-19 test and received a negative result.

Golden Throne- East Valley vs. West Valley

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Fans will be socially distant in the arena during the games.

Groovy Shoes- North Central vs. Shadle Park

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Students required to provide signed paper stating they took an at-home COVID-19 test and received a negative result.

For more information about a particular school's COVID-19 protocols for events, contact the school directly.