Spokane Renaissance Faire returns at full capacity for first time since COVID

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Renaissance Faire is returning to town this weekend! This year will be the event’s first time back at full capacity since COVID shutdowns.

Attendees will be taken back to the 16th century, a time where chivalry was alive and jousting was at an all-time high!

The event taking place at Lazy K Ranch in Colbert will run on October 7-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A one-day adult ticket will cost $15 with a two-day adult ticket costing $22. Kids 15 and under get in free. If you bring two cans of food for donation to Second Harvest you will receive $1 off of your ticket purchase.

Performers talked with KREM 2 about what will happen at the event this weekend and what attendees can expect.

