Spokane's 30th Pride Parade taking place June 11

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 30th annual Pride Parade in Spokane is happening on Saturday, June 11 at noon in the streets of downtown.

The parade will start at North Stevens Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard and will end at North Howard Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard.

The pride parade route includes the following streets:

North Stevens Street & West Spokane Falls Boulevard

North Stevens Street & West Riverside Avenue

West Riverside Avenue & North Post Street

North Post Street & W Main Ave

W Main Ave & North Howard Street

N Howard St & West Spokane Falls Boulevard

To take a close look at the parade route, go to the Spokane Pride parade map.