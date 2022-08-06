Spokane's 30th Pride Parade taking place June 11

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 30th annual Pride Parade in Spokane is happening on Saturday, June 11 at noon in the streets of downtown.
The parade will start at North Stevens Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard and will end at North Howard Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard.
The pride parade route includes the following streets:
North Stevens Street & West Spokane Falls Boulevard
North Stevens Street & West Riverside Avenue
West Riverside Avenue & North Post Street
North Post Street & W Main Ave
W Main Ave & North Howard Street
N Howard St & West Spokane Falls Boulevard
To take a close look at the parade route, go to the Spokane Pride parade map.
People can join the parade and walk after the last parade entry. The Pride Parade will feed into Riverfront Park and the Pride Festival and it is free to watch.