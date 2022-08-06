x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Spokane's 30th Pride Parade taking place June 11

The parade will start at North Stevens Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard and will end at North Howard Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard.

More Videos

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 30th annual Pride Parade in Spokane is happening on Saturday, June 11 at noon in the streets of downtown.

The parade will start at North Stevens Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard and will end at North Howard Street and West Spokane Falls Boulevard.

The pride parade route includes the following streets: 

  • North Stevens Street & West Spokane Falls Boulevard

  • North Stevens Street & West Riverside Avenue

  • West Riverside Avenue & North Post Street

  • North Post Street & W Main Ave

  • W Main Ave & North Howard Street

  • N Howard St & West Spokane Falls Boulevard

To take a close look at the parade route, go to the Spokane Pride parade map

 

Credit: Photo courtesy of Spokane Pride
Spokane Pride Parade Route

People can join the parade and walk after the last parade entry. The Pride Parade will feed into Riverfront Park and the Pride Festival and it is free to watch.

Related Articles