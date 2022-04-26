Lilac Festival Torchlight Parade coming back to downtown Spokane

Festival Week starts on Monday, May 16, culminating with the Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Spokane Lilac festivities are returning to the streets of Spokane for the 84th time.

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association (SLFA) announced the return of the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 21. Prior to 2020 and 2021, the Lilac Festival has only been canceled three times due to disruption from World War II from 1943 through 1945.

“After two years of delays, cancellations and separation, we are ready to gather as a community again,” Alan Hart, SLFA organizer, said in the statement. “Now is the time to showcase the many things we love about our town. Not only Spokane, but our entire region.”

The parade will feature local and visiting high school bands, community floats, equestrian units, marching and vehicle units representing armed forces and veterans branches and a few surprises in between.

The SLFA invites the community to mark their calendar for Festival Week starting on Monday, May 16, culminating with the Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 21 at 7:45 p.m.

Some city streets will be closing on Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m., taking over 16 square blocks in the heart of downtown to celebrate this year's parade theme, "Our Town" – the Lilac City.

People can support the parade and festival programs when purchasing a 2022 “Our Town” theme pin. Pins can be found at sponsors and retailers throughout the region and are available for only $5.

“When you purchase a pin, you’re purchasing an opportunity to support our mission of honoring our military, empowering our youth and showcasing our region,” Hart said.

Here are other events taking place during the Spokane Lilac Festival: