Here are the events taking place at the Spokane Lilac Festival this month

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 85th Spokane Lilac Festival is returning to the streets of Spokane this month.

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association (SLFA) will begin festivities on May 15 and end with the annual Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 19.

The 2023 parade will once again feature local and visiting high school bands, community floats, equestrian units, marching and vehicle units representing branches of the armed forces and veterans, and a few surprises in between.

“We are so excited to celebrate Spokane and the Pacific Northwest, and our Military and Veterans with the 85th Armed Forces Torchlight Parade,” SLFA President, Sam Snow, said. “As we move past the pandemic and back into normal events and activities, community gatherings like the Lilac Parade help us all move 'Onward'.”

Here is the full schedule of events during the Lilac Festival:

Lilac Legacy Art Show

The Seventh Annual Lilac Legacy Art Show will be taking place on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. The show will be featuring exhibitions of artwork from 14 local artists and the selection of the 2024 Official Festival Artist.

Cost: Entry to the art show is $5. Tickets can be found here.

Queen’s Luncheon

Join Queen Josephine and the 2023 Onward Lilac Festival Royal Court for a luncheon hosting visiting royalty and youth representatives from regional communities on Friday, May 19.

The event gives an inspiring message and entertainment to young leaders. The event will also recognize the Teachers of the Year, that have been selected by each Royal Court member from their respective high schools.

The event will be taking place on, Friday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m at the Historic Davenport Hotel

Cost: Tickets for the event are $55 per person. Tickets can be found here.

President’s Gala

Attend the Historic Davenport Hotel to welcome community leaders from across the Pacific Northwest, and recognize Civil and Military Persons of the Year while enjoying entertainment and a keynote from 2023 Parade Grand Marshal, Rear Admiral Douglas Asbjornsen.

The event will follow by dancing with Mojo, the Party Band. The event will be taking place on Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Davenport Hotel.

Entrance cost: Tickets are $110 per person. Tickets can be found here.

Cruzin’ the Falls Car Show

Saturday, May 20

Before the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 20, attend Spokane Falls Blvd west of Stevens for the Cruizin’ the Falls Car Show. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and closes when full or at 11 a.m. The awards presentation starts at 4 p.m. followed by a reverse car parade through the parade route at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Vehicle entry is a $10 donation, $15 advanced vehicle registration and $20 day of.

Lilac City Marketplace

Explore local handmade goods and more on parade day in the heart of downtown Spokane on Howard Street at Spokane Falls Blvd on Saturday, May 20.

The Lilac City Marketplace is a chance to support local artisans and find something uniquely Spokane. The event takes place on Howard Street next to the Cruzin’ the Falls Car Show, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entrance: Free

Second Annual Lilac Festival Brewfest

Brewfest is back for a second year twice as big. Brewfest will showcase over 30 of Spokane’s many award-winning and innovative breweries. Tickets include a commemorative glass and tokens for a 5-oz pour at the participating breweries.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Cost: Tickets are $30, $35 the day of, and VIP tickets are $40.

Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

Don’t miss the nation’s largest Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 20.

Support the parade and SLFA programs when you purchase a 2023 “Onward” theme pin. The SLFA first introduced an annual theme in 1984 under President Ronald Hardin. That theme was “Spread Your Wings” and the tradition has continued until today.

During the Torchlight Parade, city streets will be closing at 4 p.m. taking over 16 square blocks in the heart of downtown to celebrate Onward, the Lilac City, Spokane.

Cost: Pins can be found at sponsors and retailers throughout the region and cost $5.

