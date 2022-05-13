Spokane Junior Lilac Parade taking place this Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Junior Lilac Parade tradition is back for the festivities of the Spokane Lilac Festival on Saturday.
The Junior Lilac Parade is a long-standing tradition in Spokane. Rotaract Club of Spokane partnered with the Spokane Lilac Association to bring the 2022 Jr. Lilac Parade to Spokane on May 14 at noon.
This year's theme is "Our Town" – the Lilac City. The parade will last for one hour, and it will start in downtown Spokane at 400 W Spokane Falls Blvd.
The parade takes place every spring where the community comes together in downtown Spokane to celebrate children. This year's parade participants include middle school bands, drill units, youth organizations, local clubs, county officials and local businesses. Local mascot celebrities, such as Butch, Swoop and Spike will also be present at the parade.
The parade comes after two years of being in a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Here are other events taking place during the Spokane Lilac Festival:
- Lilac Legacy Art Show : Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m.
- President's Gala : Friday, May 20 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel. The cost to attend the event is $100 per person.
- Queen's Luncheon : Friday 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be taking place at DoubleTree Hotel. The cost to enter is $50 per person.
- Food Truck Festival at the Riverfront Park Howard Street Bridge: 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. People will enjoy truck food and a sampling of Spokane’s best mobile food trucks.
- Spokane Lilac Festival Brewster : Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and VIP tickets are $45.
- Cruzin's the Falls Car Show : Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The show takes place from Spokane Falls Blvd to Stevens to Post. Vehicle registration cost $10.
- 84th annual Lilac Festival Torchlight parade: The Torchlight Parade will be taking place on Saturday, May 21 at 7:45 p.m.