Spokane Junior Lilac Parade taking place this Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Junior Lilac Parade tradition is back for the festivities of the Spokane Lilac Festival on Saturday.

The Junior Lilac Parade is a long-standing tradition in Spokane. Rotaract Club of Spokane partnered with the Spokane Lilac Association to bring the 2022 Jr. Lilac Parade to Spokane on May 14 at noon.

This year's theme is "Our Town" – the Lilac City. The parade will last for one hour, and it will start in downtown Spokane at 400 W Spokane Falls Blvd.

The parade takes place every spring where the community comes together in downtown Spokane to celebrate children. This year's parade participants include middle school bands, drill units, youth organizations, local clubs, county officials and local businesses. Local mascot celebrities, such as Butch, Swoop and Spike will also be present at the parade.

The parade comes after two years of being in a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Here are other events taking place during the Spokane Lilac Festival: