Spokane's first events of the 2022 holiday season

Attend a DJ Night on Ice at the Numerica Skate Ribbon, walk through the Crescent Windows at The Davenport Grand or take a photo with Santa at River Park Square.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, many events for the start of the holiday season are taking place across the Inland Northwest.

Make sure you are wearing adequate clothes for the weather, as cooler temperatures are expected for the week. A small chance of snow showers is expected for Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 20s.

This week, attend a DJ Night on Ice at the Numerica Skate Ribbon, walk through the Crescent Windows at The Davenport Grand, or take a photo with Santa at River Park Square.

Here is the list of events taking place this week:

World Ice Skating Day at Spokane Riverfront Park



Be one of the first 50 people to visit the Numerica Skate Ribbon on Sunday, Dec. 4, to celebrate World Ice Skating Day, and enjoy free admission sponsored by Numerica Credit Union. The ice opens at 11 a.m. and is open until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, join the DJ Night on the Ice at the Numerica Skate Ribbon from 6 to 9 p.m. DJ A1 will be spinning some tunes all evening long every Friday from December to January. To check ticket prices, click here.

Crescent Windows at The Davenport Grand

Step back in time this holiday season with classic window scenes on display in the Main Avenue windows of the historic Davenport Grand Hotel.

The Davenport Grand will display scenes featuring refurbished figurines rescued from the basement of the former Crescent Department Store from December to Jan.1 Hours of the display are Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and

Sunday through Thursday from 3-8 p.m.

View from the South Side is located at 333 W. Main Avenue in Spokane.

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture holiday exhibits

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) has a full holiday schedule people of all ages are invited to and encouraged to take part in.

Holiday Artist Studio Tour: Take a peek inside six local artists' works and studios on Saturday, Dec 3. There will be gifts and art available for purchase. The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also go to the Steam Plant, where attendees can enjoy appetizers and live music. The ticket price is $20 for the tour and reception and $15 for only the tour. For tickets, click here .

Take a peek inside six local artists' works and studios on Saturday, Dec 3. There will be gifts and art available for purchase. The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also go to the Steam Plant, where attendees can enjoy appetizers and live music. The ticket price is $20 for the tour and reception and $15 for only the tour. . Art & Music at the MAC: Join the MAC throughout the month of December for local music in their main gallery. With different local artists performing jazz music, museum-goers can enjoy the tunes the MAC is offering. Dates include: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 from 12 to 2 p.m. and the entrance is free.

Santa Photos at River Park

Santa Claus returns this holiday to River Park Square. Come this Sunday at his place under his 50-foot Christmas tree inside the mall.

Santa will be available for sensory-friendly photos on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9-10:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5-7 p.m. for pet photos.

To reserve your photo session, click here.

Peppa Pig’s live show

On Saturday, Dec. 3, attend the First Interstate Center for the Arts to enjoy the Peppa Pig Adventure.

Come join Peppa this Holiday season on an exciting camping trip in the winter woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor holiday adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love celebrating the season with this 60-minute live musical experience.

The show takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts located at 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, in Spokane. To purchase tickets, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.