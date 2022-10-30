Spooky Spokane: Spokane events for Halloween 2022

This week, attend one of many trick-or-treat and alternative trunk-or-treat celebrations across Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's time to get in the Halloween spirit!

Halloween is a holiday celebrated in the United States and other countries worldwide, such as Asia, Oceania, Europe and other countries in North America. The holiday takes place on Oct. 31, and this year it falls on Monday.

The tradition originated 2,000 years ago in the area of Ireland with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

Whether it's a trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat, there are plenty of events around Spokane to celebrate Halloween!

Our Place Vendor Mall

On Saturday, Oct. 29 put on your costume and attend the Halloween trick-or-treat event at Our Place Vendor Mall.

The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. There will be candy, music, a photo booth and lots of fun. Our Place Vendor Mall is located at 18309 E Appleway Ave. in Spokane Valley.

Common Sense Motors

On Sunday, Oct. 30, there's a trunk-or-treat event at Common Sense Motors from 5-8 p.m.

There will be prizes for the best trunk, as well as music, dancing, treats and a photo booth.

Common Sense Motors is located at 1427 N Division St. in Spokane.

Sunset Elementary

Sunset Elementary is hosting another trunk-or-treat event on Halloween night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bring your trunk decorated with all the Halloween spirit. The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 31. It is a safe, family-friendly environment. Sunset Elementary is located at 12824 W 12th Ave. in Airway Heights.

Adult Education Center

Attend a second annual trunk-or-treat event at the Adult Education Center on Monroe Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event is happening from 5- 9 p.m. at 2310 N. Monroe St. in Spokane. Decorate your ride and pass out candy! The event is free and open to all ages.

Dash plaques for the first 50 registered entrants and 10 Trophies will be awarded.

Sun City Church

The Spokane Valley Police Department is partnering with the Sun City Church to put on a trunk-or-treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is taking place in the church's parking lot located at 10920 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley. Festivities include candy for the kids, a car decoration competition, K-9s, Air 1 and more fun activities.

Pet Trunk or Treat at Pet Saver

Get your pet and yourself all dressed up and stop by the Pet Savers on Sunday for some candy and treats.

The Halloween event is for pet owners and their pets. During the event, people can tour the store's new building, get some candy and take photos at the photo booth. Costumes are encouraged for both pets and owners.

Pet Savers is located at 12824 E. Nora Ave. in Spokane Valley. The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m.

New Horizons Community Church

On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 12:30-2 p.m. attend the New Horizons Community Church for the trunks of treats event. People will enjoy from games, prizes, food, and more fun.

Come dressed in your favorite costume, and make your trunks and costumes are family-friendly. The church is located at 3122 W Lincoln Rd. in Spokane.

