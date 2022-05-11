Spokane Garden Expo happening this Saturday

The expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Spokane Community College. Attendees can find everything for their gardens and attend gardening seminars.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get your wagon or garden cart ready for Saturday for the Spokane Garden Expo.

The Garden Expo is coming back to Spokane on Saturday, May 14. The expo takes place annually every second Saturday of May. This year the expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spokane Community College.

Attendees will find everything for their gardens, including exotic plants, garden art, accessories and decor, fresh flowers, and gardening seminars. They can also enjoy food, coffee, and a variety of handmade crafts, candles, and unique gifts. The expo will also have lots of fun activities for kids.

Seattle's Ciscoe Morris, one of the Pacific Northwest's biggest names in gardening, will be at the expo offering a seminar titled "Q&A session--Stump the Chump” on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to purchase Morris' book and get a signed copy.

Different garden experts will be sharing talks and seminars during the expo. Entrance and parking at the Garden Expo are free.

Seminars and talks taking place at the Garden Expo: