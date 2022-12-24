Fun holiday events happening in Spokane this week

This week, enjoy a free horse carriage ride, shop at one of many winter markets, attend a Christmas concert or the Questmas Villa at Northern Quest Casino.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, the holiday event list continues across Spokane.

There are a lot of variables that could cause a swing in temperatures on the high or low side of 5-10 degrees in the days ahead. Then, early next week could either be snowy and mild or dry and bitter cold.

Here is the full list of events taking place in Spokane this week:

Enjoy a horse carriage ride with family and friends this weekend.

Wheatland Bank Horse and Carriage Rides are offering free horse and carriage rides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas eve.

Each ride lasts approximately 8 to 10 minutes. The carriage can comfortably hold up to eight adults. Pick-up is at 250 N Wall Street, across from Wheatland Bank, in Spokane.

Here is the schedule:

Fridays: 3-8 p.m. (Breaks from 5-6 p.m.)

Saturday and Sunday: From noon – 5 p.m. (Breaks from 2-3 p.m.)

Expanding across five buildings, the holiday festival and cultural celebration features 22 themed lantern displays for attendees to enjoy and take in.

Taking place at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, Winterfest will be held indoors, giving the public a warmer and more comfortable experience.

The festival is structured to be family friendly, including displays such as 'The Dragons' Lair,' which features two 130-foot-long dragons, the giant Adventure Arch that allows guests to travel through, Kid's Wonderland, which has spectacle-like displays for kids, the Panda Forest and much more.

Not only can attendees take in the holiday sights, they can also watch nightly performances by special groups from choirs to Irish dancers and more cultural performances from around the world.

Where: Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana Street in Spokane Valley.

When: Runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (except Christmas Day) through New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2023.

Hours: Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 4-8 p.m., Sundays 3-6 p.m.

Tickets: Available online here.

All Kids 10 & under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult

Discounts are offered for Military, firefighters, law enforcement and medical and hospital staff.

Tickets range from $9.90 to $14.90

For more information, visit the Northwest Winterfest website.

Bring the whole family to Questmas Village for larger-than-life holiday displays, skating, family-friendly Christmas beverages and more.

All activities are free and people can also find festive selfie spots. The events will open daily from December through Jan. 8.

People can also attend on Saturday, Dec. 17, for a magical visit from Santa and one of his reindeer, from noon-6 p.m.

Where: At Northern Quest & Casino, located at 100 N Hayford Rd. Airway Heights.

When: Monday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, from noon-9 p.m.

Price: Free





BrrrZAAR will take place on all three floors of River Park Square on Saturday with thousands of handmade gifts as well as live music, family-friendly activities and kids' activities.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: River Park Square

Spokane Valley Winter Palaa-za

This Saturday, attend the Winter Palaa-za, an extension of the Winter Market.

Enjoy free crafts, activities for kids provided by Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation, hot cider and more family fun activities.

The market will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centerplace West Lawn Plaza, located at 2426 N Discovery Pl, in Spokane Valley.

Attend ‘A Big Band Christmas’ concert this week.

Popular holiday production will feature 16 live professional musicians. The concert is a spirit-filled event for the entire family taking place on Dec. 16, 17 and 18 only.

People can buy tickets at svsummertheatre.com or by calling (509) 368-7897.

Where: University High School Theatre, located at 12420 E 32nd Ave., in Spokane Valley.

When: Dec. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. ad Dec 17 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Price: Adults pay $42, students $25 and seniors 65 and older and military members pay $40.

This weekend, attend the Comedy Club to see Josh Wolf perform.

Wolf is a comedian, actor and NY Times Bestselling author best known for his work as a round table guest and writer on E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and “After Lately.” Throughout 2013-2014, Wolf hosted “Shark After Dark,” which aired during the ultra-popular “Shark Week” on The Discovery Channel.

Josh has experienced exponential growth on his YouTube page due largely in part to his 2019 stand-up special, “Father of The Year,” where he has 1 million subscribers and counting.

Shows starting at 9:30 PM or later are 21+ with valid ID.

Where: Spokane Comedy Club, at 315 W Sprague Ave, in Spokane.

When: Dec 16-17, 7:30 and 10 p.m. shows

Price: Varies. Click here for more info

