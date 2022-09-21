Here are some events in Spokane at the start of Fall 2022

This week, residents can attend the Valleyfest festival for live music and entertainment, visit local farmers markets or enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies.

This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can attend the Valleyfest festival for live music and entertainment, visit local farmers markets or enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Green Bluff Grange.

Other events on this week's list include the Spokane Renaissance Faire, Spokane Bridal Festival, No-Li Oktoberfest second round and Spokane Arenacross racing.

Here is the list of events taking place this week in the Inland Northwest:

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy fresh homemade applesauce with your pancakes at the Green Bluff Grange's monthly breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 25. This is the last breakfast for the month of September. Green Bluff Grange's monthly breakfasts will last until Nov. 27, 2022.

It is all you can eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, plus drinks from 8 - 11 a.m. at the Green Bluff Grange. It is located at 9809 E. Green Bluff Rd. in Colbert.

The entrance cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for kids ages five or under. The Grange is only accepting cash or checks.

Valleyfest

The three-day festival is back with fun events for Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 after it was postponed in 2021.

Here is the list of events taking place during the three-day festival:

Friday, Sept 23: Hearts of Gold Parade:

The Hearts of Gold Parade continues to recognize those in the Spokane Valley area who give back to the community with their 'hearts of gold.' The parade will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Spokane Valley between North Gillis Road and Perrine Road on E Sprague.

Join the wide variety of parade entries, including animals, custom and classic cars, floats, bands, clowns, Miss Spokane Valley Royalty and more.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Mirabeau Point Park

People can attend the Mirabeau Point Park and enjoy local vendors, live music and entertainment on Meadow Festival Stage, located at 13500 Mirabeau Parkway in Spokane Valley. Events take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: CenterPlace Regional Event Center

People can also attend the CenterPlace Regional Event Center, located on 2426 N. Discovery PI. in Spokane Valley on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for more fun events. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, a car show, a beer and wine garden and more live music and entertainment.

During Valleyfest on Sunday, Sept. 24, people can ride the shuttle for free all day from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shuttles leave every 10 minutes from Spokane Valley Mall and people can park their cars near Red Robin or at parking lots at Cherry and Mirabeau Parkway.

Sunday, Sept. 25: CenterPlace Regional Event Center

Enjoy from a multicultural festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center. Some performances this day include the following:

Wild Alchemy Dance Collective

Filipino Silangan Dancers

Indian Youth Group of Spokane

Spokane Taiko Drummers

Safar and Nefabit

Chinese Association

Milonga

Vietnamese Lion Dancers

Sunday: Mirabeau Point Park

Enjoy live music and entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is the list of live music performances:

Neema Choir

Dance Unlimited

Seterra Bell

Cecil’s Magic

Mariachi Las Aguilas

Multi-Sports Sunday:

Multi-Sports Day includes a variety of physical activities for people of all abilities. The events include a 5K run, a 10K run, a duathlon, a triathlon and a free family bike ride.

Grab your running shoes, bikes and kayaks and get ready to have some fun on the scenic Centennial Trail and Spokane River. The event takes place at 8 a.m. at the Plantes Ferry Sports Complex located at 3214 N Sipple Rd. in Spokane Valley. For registration and more information, visit the Valleyfest website.

Spokane Renaissance Faire

This Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, attend the Spokane Renaissance Faire at 1125 E Day Mount Spokane Rd. in Mead for two days full of entertainment.

Enjoy Combat Corps Demonstrations at noon and 4 p.m and Spokane Merfolk Pod from 12-4 p.m. with Tales from the Deep. People can purchase a wristband for enter the castle, bouncy castles, mazes, interactive quest, train rides, pirate ship and more. The event takes place from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Spokane Bridal Festival

This Saturday, Sept 24, attend the Spokane Bridal Festival at the Spokane Falls Boulevard.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 202 W Spokane Falls Blvd. and the admission fee costs $10. Attendees will enjoy nearly 200 vendors, including wedding gown specialists, caterers, florists, photographers, travel agents and more. The Bridal Festival Events include fashion shows, sweepstakes and giveaways.

No-Li Oktoberfest second round

No-Li Oktoberfest' 2022 is back this Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. for Oktoberfest round number 2.

No-Li is located at 003 E Trent Ave No. 200 in Spokane. Enjoy from drinks, food, a live Oompah Band, firkin tapping and a Stein Hold contest.





Spokane Arenacross

This weekend, attend the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center for two nights of high action Arenacross racing.

Classes for the Spokane Arenacross are for all ages and experience levels. Practice takes place at 2:30 p.m. and races start at 6 p.m. Classes are from Saturday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25 at the fair grounds located at 404 N Havana St. in Spokane Valley. Price for adults is $20 and kids pay $10.

Farmers Markets

Spokane has many popup markets across the city every week. Here is a list of this week's local markets:

Emerson Garfield Farmers' Market

This Friday, Sept. 23, attend the weekly Emerson-Garfield Farmers’ Market, where you will find local vendors selling fresh and affordable goods. The market opens from 3 to 7 p.m. and it is located in the parking lot of the IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 North Monroe St. in Spokane.

El Mercadito

El Mercadito offers free fruits, fresh vegetables and cleaning supplies for those that need them. It also has a varied list of local vendors, and this week it will be offering dental kits. El Mercadito takes place every last Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at North Monroe Street in Spokane.

