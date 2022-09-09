Spokane list of events taking place this weekend

The Spokane Fair, an exhibit celebrating Mexican masks, a free concert at the MAC and more are all on Spokane's list of events this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures leave the summer heat behind, plenty of events are taking place in Spokane this week to commemorate the emerging fall season.

This week take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, a new exhibit for Mexican Masks or a free concert at the Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). There's also Shakespeare in the Park, a trail run at Mt. Spokane, a classic car show in Browne's Addition, or a benefit concert at the Rocket Market.

Here is a list of events taking place around Spokane this weekend:

Spokane County Interstate Fair

Take your loved ones for fun and live entertainment at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo Center. The fair is back for 10 days, starting Friday, Sept. 9 and ending on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Friday, Sept. 9: Opening day events include the Flying Fools High Dive Show at 1 p.m., the Magic of Rafael Illusions/ Extreme Side Show at 4 p.m. and countless livestock judging events.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Fair events include youth goat judging at 11:30 a.m., a butter-making demonstration at 1:30 p.m., Kids Pedal Tractor racing at 3 p.m. and All Alaskan Racing Pigs at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Events include a Lego Building Contest at 1 p.m., the Magic of Rafael Illusions at 3 p.m., and Kids' Mutton Bustin' at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the PRCS Rodeo at the fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept.10. at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

During the 10-day fair, people can watch live entertainment shows, eat at local food vendors and ride the Butler Amusement thrill rides.

Opening times will vary, but all fair outdoor booths and barns will close at 10 p.m.

The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center is located in Spokane Valley at 404 N Havana Street. Fairgoers can ride Spokane Transit Authority (STA) fair shuttle bus Route 342 at the Spokane Community College Transit Center (SCC). The Bus Day Pass for the fair cost $2.

The 'Dancing With Life: Mexican Mask' exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) is the featured exhibit starting this month through April 16, 2023.

The mask exhibit, with a regional focus in Michoacán, Mexico, presents a selection of 54 dance masks from the MAC collection and contemporary Mexican artists. It will also include dance regalia and video presentations featuring the artists, dancers, and performances of the danzas.

Mask-making is a vibrant and playful art form with roots in the celebration of religious holidays across Mexico. The masks are worn by dancers in rollicking performances known as danzas. The masks depict devils and holy men, celebrities, and other known well-known individuals who personify sinners and false idols.

The MAC is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 2316 West First Avenue, in Spokane. Click here for more information about the times and entrance cost.

Northwest BachFest presents Xavier Foley

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 10 will feature a free concert by prominent musician Xavier Foley.

Northwest BachFest presents classical musician, Xavier Foley, a double bass player at the MAC. Foley is known for communicating his virtuosity and passion for music on the double bass, which is rarely presented as a solo instrument.

He has many accoladess, notably a prestigious Avery Fischer Career Grant and won the Sphinx Competition, an organization that provides support to young Black and Latinx string musicians.

The concert starts at 5 p.m. The MAC asks people who require ADA assistance to arrive at the MAC by 4:45 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park

Summer 2022 presents a timeless classic of young love, feuding families, and meddling friends.

This imagining of Romeo and Juliet will take the audience on a wild ride, led by the point of view of our two lovers. Join the Spokane Shakespeare Society (S3) and Riverfront Park for an evening filled with drama, family feuds and love. Shakespeare in the Park takes place on Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 15-18.

The show takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and it is presented by the Spokane Riverfront Park and Spokane Shakespeare Society.

Mt. Spokane Trail Run

This Saturday, celebrate the change of seasons with a fun family day at the mountain.

Run Mt. Spokane with three scenic course options, including 5k, 10k and 25k distance options. Run a combination of single track and double track trails summiting Mt. Spokane at the Vista House.

After the trail run, runners can then spend the rest of the day at Lodge 2 with live music by Daniel Hall at the bar, hosted by Negative Split.

Here is the event schedule:

Negative Split Trail Run starts at 8 a.m.

Pass Pick-up and vendors at 10 a.m.

Live Music by Daniel Hall, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Food trucks and bars open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Gates close at 4 p.m.

Hot Rod Blues '22

Attend the classic car show 'Hot Rod Blues' located on Cannon Street in the center of Browne's Addition this Saturday.

The event will feature live bands, a beer garden and food vendors. It is for all ages and entrance is free. Live music includes the Haze cover band, country musician Jackson Parker and others.

The event takes place from noon to 8 p.m. at Cannon Street and Second Avenue in Browne's Addition.

Bluff Around The Edges: FOB Benefit Concert

Join the bluff-side at Rocket Market for a Saturday evening full of live music from three unique up-and-coming local artists.

The event is organized by Friends of the Bluff. The event includes live music, a raffle and games.

The artist line-up includes the following:

Kathlyn Kinney - Hypnotic Harp Melodies, from 6-7 p.m.

Rosie CQ - Pop Percussion, from 7-8 p.m.

Ethan Johnson - Alternative Country, Folk, from 8-9 p.m.

All of the event's proceeds will go towards Friends of the Bluff's public access initiatives. The Rocket Market is located at 726 E 43rd Ave, in Spokane.

Local Art on Monroe

This Saturday, downtown Spokane will feature local art of all kinds, during the Art on Monroe event.

The event is for all ages and will be happening up and down the North Monroe Corridor, with more than 100 local artists. From paintings to sketches, and other types of crafts, all will be featured at the art show.

The event is located at North Monroe Street, in downtown Spokane.

Wonder Saturday Farmers Market

The Wonder Saturday Market supports small farmers and the community. The market’s emphasis is on locally grown farm produce. People can enjoy entertainment, street food vendors, prepared food, and work from juried local artisans during the farmers market.

Come downtown to the Wonder Market at 835 N. Post St. The Wonder Market building opens at 9 a.m.

