Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

Some of the events this weekend include free activities for Veterans Day, poinsettia tours, Mead's annual winter craft fair, and the SpongeBob Musical.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's time to plan your weekend once again! Attend one of many indoor events happening across the Inland Northwest this week.

Temperatures are running about ten degrees below average and will continue to be around five to ten degrees below average through next week, so plan to be warm and bring a jacket if you leave your home.

Some of the events this week include free activities for Veterans Day, Poinsettia tours, Mead's annual winter craft fair, paper-making day and several concerts around Spokane.

Here are some of the events happening this week:

Riverfront Park is offering free Looff Carrousel rides for all Military, active or retired, members and their immediate family during regular operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Veterans Day (Friday, Nov. 11).

Check the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project website for a list of local events for Veterans Day in the area, and check the list of places offering free meals and discounts for veterans this Friday.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Plant Farm. Join the Poinsettia tours on November 11-12 and 18-19.

During the tour, the farm's knowledgeable staff will lead people around several growing houses filled with poinsettias and share insight into how farmers grow this Mexico-native shrub despite the Spokane winter.

The Plant Farm is located at 14208 E 4th Avenue in Spokane Valley. Pre-registration is required. You can sign in and purchase tickets here.

Mead Bandwagon Annual Craft Fair

More than 175 local vendors and Etsy artisans will attend the Mead Bandwagon Annual Craft Fair this weekend.

Mead has been doing the winter craft fair for more than 20 years, but this is the first year that the fair will bring in Etsy artists. It is promising a big variety of quality handmade products.

The craft fair will support the Mead High School Band & Color Guard. It will be held at Mead High School, located at 302 W Hastings Rd., on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $2 per person.

Paper Making Day

This Friday, Nov. 11, take your kids to the Spokane Mobius Discovery Center to learn how to make new paper from old paper.

Kids will learn about recycling, water and trees. Join the City of Spokane's Waste Reduction Educator in this fun activity and learn more ways to celebrate America Recycles Day.

The event will take place at the Mobius Discovery Center located at 331 N Post Street in Spokane from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free for kids.

SpongeBob Musical

Attend one of Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical shows this week at the Bing Crosby Theater.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation—until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow.

Select one of the following days for this family-friendly event:

Friday, Nov.11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov.12 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

The Bing Crosby Theater is located at 901 W. Sprague Avenue in Spokane. Check here for tickets.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino celebrating Native American Heritage Month

During the month of November, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest Resort & Casino are expanding their celebration of Native American Heritage Month with a nod to tribal history.

Learn more about Kalispel Tribal traditions and culture. Some of the celebrations include tribal-inspired dining specials and spa services, as well as performances by tribal dancers, drummers, entertainers and a comedian.

Here is the list of events happening during Native American Heritage Month:

Native Dance Exhibitions

Northern Quest Dance Championships

A Comedy Show

Music at Highball

Heritage Dinner at Masselow’s Steakhouse

Tribal Artisan & Vendor Fair

The Northern Quest Resort & Casino is located at 100 North Hayford Road in Airway Heights.

