Events

Here is a list of events happening this week in Spokane

Enjoy your weekend picking up strawberries, exercising at the Riverfront Park, enjoy the lighting show at the Pavilion and local vendors at Perry Street Fair.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. 

Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park, a light show at the Pavilion and the summer Perry Street Fair with more than 150 local vendors and live bands.

Here is a list of fun events taking place in Spokane:

CRAVE! NW at Spokane Valley

The Inland Northwest's premier food and drink celebration will be held July 14-16, 2022 at Spokane Valley Center Place. CRAVE! NW is the largest culinary event in the Spokane area. It is dedicated to uplifting the culinary scene in the Northwest.

Credit: Photo courtesy by Crave Northwest

This year, the three-day food festival is chef-focused and showcases the creative talents of visionary chefs and tastemakers from around the region highlighting the flavors of the great Northwest. The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. and ticket prices range from $49 to $75.

Strawberry pick up at Walter's Fruit Ranch

Walter's Fruit Ranch will be open Thursday-Saturday and possibly Sunday for UPick strawberries.  

This will be the last week to pick up strawberries for the season, so make sure you visit the ranch this week and get your fresh strawberries before they are gone. 

People can visit the farm located at the heart of Green Bluff at 17706 N Sands Rd.,  from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Barre on the Bridge

Join Spokane Barre on the Howard St. bridge in Riverfront Park on Thursday, July 14 from 7-8 p.m. for a free barre class. Strengthen and tone your entire body, with emphasis on core stability and balance, and complete with low-impact and high-intensity cardio bursts.

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Spokane Riverfront Park

Spokane barre classes are suitable for all, including experienced and beginner fitness enthusiasts. The event is presented by Providence Health Care and sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union & Spokane Barre. The class is free at the Howard St. Bridge in Riverfront Park.

Pavilion Light Show

Pavilion light shows are displayed year-round every weekend evening until 10 p.m. for all of Spokane to enjoy. The light show is free to view. This week's shows include Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, July 19.

Credit: Spokane Riverfront Park

Spokane Valley Farmers Market

Food truck nights and farmers' market will take place on Friday, July 15 at Centerplace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley from 4-8 p.m. Shop from more than 40 local vendors selling fresh produce, fresh-cut flowers, baked goods, crafts, cider, beer, honey and more.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Spokane Farmers' Market Association

South Perry Street Fair

Since 1999, the South Perry District has celebrated each summer with a street fair. Over the years, the street fair has been held in many different capacities, covering four blocks of Perry Street and four parking lots with arts and crafts. 

This year people can enjoy more than 150 craft artists vendors, food trucks, live music and a free kid’s zone. The street fair will take place on Saturday, July 16  from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Credit: Photo courtesy by South Perry Street Fair

Perry Street stage bands include the Spokane Taiko Drummers, Uh Oh and the Oh Wells, Angela Marie Project, Red Barn Jud Band, Ben Vogel and the Contraband, and Marshall McLean - The Rodeo. All music shows will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Story Time at the Carrousel

Story Time at the Carrousel is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage young imaginations with stories, songs, and preschool activities. Attendees can ride the carousel for $1. The Story Time takes place at the Looff Carrousel party room at 11 a.m. every Friday.

Credit: Spokane Riverfront Park

Story Time is a free program provided by Spokane Riverfront Park every third Friday from May through December, and it is recommended for kids ages 2-5 years old. 

Character week at We Play

Beat the summer heat and join the first-ever Character Week at We Play. Meet, take a photo and interact with your favorite characters all week long.

Daily playtime varies, and prices range from $11.95 to $17.95.

We Play is located across from the old Sears on the second floor in the Spokane Valley Mall.

Credit: Photo courtesy of We Play

Play line-up list:

 Monday, July 18: Ariel 2- 3:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, July 19: Spiderman 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 

Wednesday, July 20: Rapunzel 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 

Thursday, July 21: Mirabel + Sing-along 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

 Friday, July 22: Elsa 11 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.  

Arbor Crest Summer Concert  

Weekly summer concerts are back at the Arbor Crest Wine Cellars on
Thursday and Sunday evenings through the end of September.

This week, award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne will be performing at Arbor Crest on Thursday, July 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $8 per person on Thursday and $15 on
Sunday. Tickets are available online or at the winery.

