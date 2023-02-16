Here are some events you can enjoy this coming weekend in Spokane

This week, attend a record sale fundraiser, an art gallery show at the Terrain or one of many concerts taking place in Spokane.

This week's temperatures in Spokane will be in the 40s through the weekend before the chance of snow returns to the region next week.

Here is the list of events taking place this week:

Record sale fundraiser

The Spokane Public Radio (SPR) is hosting a fundraiser record sale for two days in February.

Music lovers will be able to dig into thousands of records, CDs, DVDs, tapes and other items from the collection. The collection includes music from all genres.

The sale will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CenterPlace Regional Event Center.

Proceeds from the record sale will go benefit KPBX, KSFC and KPBZ, which serve as the Inland Northwest’s source for NPR, BBC, local news and a variety of national and local music programs. Proceeds will also go towards events that promote the arts in the region.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The CenterPlace, located at 2426 N. Discovery Place, in Spokane Valley.

Cost: Free

Red Not Chili Peppers at Spokane Knitting Factory

Red Not Chili Peppers is returning to the Knitting Factory this Friday.

The band pays tribute to the ultimate funk rock 'Red Hot Chili Peppers,' – a band that has transcended three decades of chart-topping success as well as developed one of the largest die-hard fanbases in the world.

The Red Not’s sincere devotion to that classic Chili Pepper sound is filling venues and rocking people’s socks off around the US and abroad. With the ability to replicate the entire catalog of hits and hundreds of songs, every show provides a unique and high-energy live music experience

When: Friday, Feb 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Knitting Factory, located at 919 W Sprague Ave. in Spokane

Cost: Price ranges from $18-$20. Find tickets here.

The Dolly Party

The Dolly Parton-inspired country western Diva dance party will be taking place on Saturday.

Join The Dolly Party in Rainbowland where you’ll dance with somebody, hand in hand to the music of Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, The Chicks, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Whitney Houston, Kacey Musgraves, Donna Summer, and more.

Wrangle your country-diva dancing queens and come party!

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lucky You Lounge, located at 1801 W Sunset Blvd., in Spokane.

Cost: Tickets range $15 to $25. Click here to get tickets.

Story time at the Carrousel

This Friday, attend 'Story Time' at the Carrousel at 11 a.m. Story Time at the Carrousel is an early literacy activity designed to spark and engage the young imagination with stories, songs, and preschool activities.

Carrousel rides cost $1 to those who attend the event.

When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

Where: Looff Carrousel party room, located at 507 N Howard St, Spokane

Cost: Free

Our Planet Live In Concert

Our Planet Live In Concert will be performing at The First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb.18.

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix documentary has been reimagined as a live experience, combining highlights from the series with brand-new orchestrations and sequences to create an immersive journey across our planet for audiences of all ages.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: First Interstate Center for the Arts, located at 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd., in Spokane.

Cost: Tickets range from $30 to $75. Click here to buy tickets.

Curse of the Nostalgic Amnesiac at the Terrain

Attend the 'Curse of the Nostalgic Amnesiac' gallery show, featuring Wenatchee artist Chad Yenney.

Through surrealistic compositions made from vintage American advertisements, Yenney uses collages to explore social and environmental issues while investigating the paradox of the U.S. idyllic narrative and an unfiltered history.

When: The show runs during the month of February until Feb. 25th. Gallery Hours are Thursday-Saturday, from 4-7 p.m.

Where: The Terrain, located at 628 N. Monroe St, in Spokane.

Cost: Free

